NAIROBI May 22 Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills
could rise due to the higher rates on shorter dated term auction
deposits, while those on Nigerian bonds may inch up as investors
cut their positions.
KENYA
Kenyan Treasury bill yields are seen rising, buoyed by
higher rates on shorter dated term auction deposits that the
central bank uses to mop up excess liquidity, traders said.
The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 8
billion shillings ($82 million) at to separate auctions.
Traders said their yields are under upward pressure from
14-day term auction deposits, whose weighted average yield the
central bank has capped at 11 percent.
Rising overnight interbank lending rates - whose weighted
average rate stood at 11.4509 percent on Thursday from 11.0101
percent a day earlier - will also add more pressure.
Traders also said subscription rates at the auction will be
low, thanks to scarce shilling liquidity after this week's
Treasury bond sale and due to tax payments.
"With the term auction deposit rate (OMO) and overnight
interbank rate above the longest Treasury bill rate it'll be
difficult to contain the upward movement in short term yields,"
Alexander Muiruri, fixed income analyst at Kestrel Capital,
said.
This week, the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury
bills eased to 8.124 percent from 8.167 percent last week, while
that on the 182-day bills rose to 10.550 percent from 10.348
percent.
The yield on the 364-day bill also went up to 10.808 percent
from 10.768 percent last week.
Traders said the rise in yields at this week's two-year and
10-year Treasury bond auction will influence those on the
Treasury bills.
The yield on the 10-year bond increased to
12.886 percent from 12.787 percent, while that on the two-year
bond rose to 11.767 percent from 11.470 percent.
"Guys will try and push the rate up in order to get a higher
return as the yield curve adjusts itself," fixed income trader
at one commercial bank said.
NIGERIA
A further sell-off by some investors booking month-end
profits and others covering their short positions could push
yields on Nigerian bonds higher.
Traders said the market experienced a sell-off this week
after the central bank harmonised the Cash Reserves Requirement
(CRR) on public and private sector deposits to 31 percent at its
rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.
Previously the CRR on private sector deposits was 20 percent
and 75 percent for public sector deposits.
"We are anticipating further a sell-off next week by some
investors, especially banks with higher private sector deposits
content to make up for shortage of liquidity after the central
bank debited CRR on Thursday," one dealer said.
The central bank recalled CRR from the banking system on
Thursday in line with its new regime, leaving some commercial
lenders in deficit.
Yields on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 rose to 13.60
percent on Friday, from 13.49 percent last week.
The 2022 paper traded at 13.58 percent against 13.60, while
the 2016 note rose to 13.82 percent from 13.72 percent.
($1 = 97.2000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Oludare Mayowa in
Lagos; Editing by James Macharia)