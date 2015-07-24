(Adds Nigerian bonds, changes dateline)
LAGOS, July 24 Nigeria's debt market could take
its cue from the central bank's rate decision due later on
Friday, while Kenyan Treasury bill yields could follow overnight
interbank lending rates higher.
NIGERIA
Bond yields fell across some of the heavily traded
maturities this week due to strong buying pressure from
investors covering their positions after the Debt Management
Office sold fewer than expected bonds last week.
Nigeria sold bonds worth 44 billion naira ($221 million) at
auction last week, short of the target of 70 billion naira
initially set by the debt office.
"The market has been bullish because some investors were
covering their over-sold positions prior to the last auction
because the debt office sold below market expectations," one
dealer said.
"We are expecting that the outcome of the rate decision at
today's MPC will drive the market going forward. If nothing
changes, then the market will continue to hover around the
present level," another dealer said.
Yields fell the most on the longest tenor 2034 debt, down to
14.36 percent on Friday, from 14.85 percent on Monday.
The benchmark 2024 paper fell to 14.82 percent from 14.91
percent, while the 2022 debt fell to 14.79 from 14.91 percent.
KENYA
Kenya's Treasury bill yields could track overnight interbank
lending and the central bank's term auction deposits rates
higher.
The central bank has capped the weighted average yield on
its 14-day, 21-day and 28-day term auction deposits - used to
manage liquidity in the money markets - at 14 percent.
Due to tight shilling liquidity, the average interbank
lending rate shot up to 16.3769 percent on Thursday from 12.7576
percent last Thursday.
"I think the rates are going to continue going up for a
while. If you look at where the term auction deposits rate is
at, and overnight is, the rates are bound to go up," a fixed
income trader at one securities brokerage company said.
Next week the central bank will auction 91-day,
182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a
total 11 billion shillings ($109 million).
At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on the
182-day Treasury bill rose to 12.431 percent from 12.153 percent
last week, while that on the 364-day bill jumped to 13.034
percent from 12.532 percent last week.
The yield on the 91-day bill rose to 11.486 percent from
11.327 percent last week.
($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings)
