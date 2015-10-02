NAIROBI, Oct 2Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills
are seen rising next week, while Nigerian yields are expected to
fall due to increased liquidity, traders said.
KENYA
Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to keep
rising, but at a slower pace, due to rising interest rates which
are attracting foreign investors to Kenyan assets and to
improved subscription levels.
The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day
and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total
12 billion shillings ($115 million) in two sales next week.
"We forecast Treasury bill yields are beginning to reach
their peak as foreign investors pile in, giving the recent
shilling strength more momentum," said Alex Muiruri, fixed
income trader at Kestrel Capital.
At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on 91-day
Treasury bills rose to 20.637 percent from 18.607 percent last
week, while that on the 182-day bill shot up to 20.331 percent
from 14.551 percent.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 20.695
percent from 16.301 percent.
"I expect the rates to continue going up, though gradually
now. When foreigners and other players come into the market, we
should have good subscription levels," a fixed income trader at
one brokerage house said.
The yields have been rising, partly helped by tight
liquidity in the past two weeks that saw overnight lending rates
rise to as high as 28 percent this week.
The weighted average interbank lending rate has since eased,
to 22.3657 percent on Thursday from 24.7696 percent on
Wednesday.
NIGERIA
Yields on Nigerian bonds are seen dropping across the board
next week in anticipation of increased liquidity in the banking
system from retired Treasury bills and refunds from cash reserve
requirements (CRR).
"The market is very liquid now because of the injection of
cash from matured treasury bills and expectations of additional
liquidity from CRR refunds by the central bank," one dealer
said.
Nigeria's central bank said it will inject an additional 300
billion naira ($1.5 bln) into the banking system after it cut
the cash reserve requirement to 25 percent from 31 percent last
week.
"Pension funds and banks are expected to rev up buying of
fixed income assets next week because of the increase in
available cash in the system," another dealer said.
U.S. investment bank JP Morgan removed half of the Nigerian
bonds listed on its emerging markets bond index (GBI-EM) on
Wednesday, but dealers said the market had priced in the impact
prior to the move.
Yields on the benchmark 2024 paper rose to 15.12 percent on
Friday from 14.74 percent last week, while the longest tenor
paper rose to 15.04 percent against 14.97 percent.
Dealers said yields should fall to below 15 percent week
when more liquidity hits the banking system.
($1 = 104.0000 Kenyan shillings)
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Susan Fenton)