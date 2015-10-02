NAIROBI, Oct 2Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are seen rising next week, while Nigerian yields are expected to fall due to increased liquidity, traders said. KENYA Yields on Kenya's Treasury bills are expected to keep rising, but at a slower pace, due to rising interest rates which are attracting foreign investors to Kenyan assets and to improved subscription levels. The central bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings ($115 million) in two sales next week. "We forecast Treasury bill yields are beginning to reach their peak as foreign investors pile in, giving the recent shilling strength more momentum," said Alex Muiruri, fixed income trader at Kestrel Capital. At this week's sale, the weighted average yield on 91-day Treasury bills rose to 20.637 percent from 18.607 percent last week, while that on the 182-day bill shot up to 20.331 percent from 14.551 percent. The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills jumped to 20.695 percent from 16.301 percent. "I expect the rates to continue going up, though gradually now. When foreigners and other players come into the market, we should have good subscription levels," a fixed income trader at one brokerage house said. The yields have been rising, partly helped by tight liquidity in the past two weeks that saw overnight lending rates rise to as high as 28 percent this week. The weighted average interbank lending rate has since eased, to 22.3657 percent on Thursday from 24.7696 percent on Wednesday. NIGERIA Yields on Nigerian bonds are seen dropping across the board next week in anticipation of increased liquidity in the banking system from retired Treasury bills and refunds from cash reserve requirements (CRR). "The market is very liquid now because of the injection of cash from matured treasury bills and expectations of additional liquidity from CRR refunds by the central bank," one dealer said. Nigeria's central bank said it will inject an additional 300 billion naira ($1.5 bln) into the banking system after it cut the cash reserve requirement to 25 percent from 31 percent last week. "Pension funds and banks are expected to rev up buying of fixed income assets next week because of the increase in available cash in the system," another dealer said. U.S. investment bank JP Morgan removed half of the Nigerian bonds listed on its emerging markets bond index (GBI-EM) on Wednesday, but dealers said the market had priced in the impact prior to the move. Yields on the benchmark 2024 paper rose to 15.12 percent on Friday from 14.74 percent last week, while the longest tenor paper rose to 15.04 percent against 14.97 percent. Dealers said yields should fall to below 15 percent week when more liquidity hits the banking system. ($1 = 104.0000 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Susan Fenton)