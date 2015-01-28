DAKAR Jan 27 A surge in foreign debt issuance
by African nations has left some fragile economies exposed to
the risk of billions of dollars in foreign exchange related
losses if the U.S. currency strengthens abruptly, a think-tank
said on Wednesday.
Judith Tyson, senior researcher at the Overseas Development
Institute (ODI), said the notional losses in terms of higher
interest and capital repayments could total $11 billion in the
event of a slump of 35 percent in African currencies against the
dollar.
Ivory Coast would be most exposed, risking losses equivalent
to some 11 percent of its GDP, due to its high debt and long
maturities, the report said.
Seychelles could face losses equivalent to 6.5 percent of
its gross domestic product (GDP), with Gabon and Senegal faces
possible losses of around 4 percent, she said.
The CFA currency of Ivory Coast, Senegal and Gabon is pegged
against the euro.
"We are calling for caution," Tyson said, urging investors
and governments to be responsible with debt issuance in the face
of weaker commodity prices and slowing growth prospects.
"Sub-Saharan Africa has the potential to repeat the problems
which occurred in the early 1990s in Asia and Latin America,
when damaging financial crisis pushed millions back into poverty
for a decade," her report said.
Over the past two years, there has been a rise in sovereign
bond issuance in sub-Saharan Africa as countries have exploited
robust economic growth and a wave of dollar liquidity to enter
financial markets at low interest rates.
Investors, meanwhile, have sought out yield in African
frontier markets, due to low interest rates in developed
economies.
Foreign debt issues for sub-Saharan Africa last year
exceeded $6.25 billion, bringing the stock of debt to over $18
billion. That remains small relative to regional GDP measured by
the World Bank at more than $1.6 trillion.
But some countries are more exposed after heavy issuance in
2014. Ghana's overall debt to GDP rate is 65 percent of GDP,
while Senegal and Mozambique both have more than 50 percent,
according to the World Bank.
The normalising of Western interest rates risked sucking
capital from African markets, further weakening African
currencies and plunging them into an economic downturn, the
report said.
Commodity exporters, such as oil-rich Gabon, have a 'natural
hedge' against dollar appreciation because export revenues are
denominated in the U.S. currency.
But a slowdown in export markets and a slump in commodities
prices - particularly oil - have also placed robust economic
growth rates in jeopardy, undermining countries' ability to pay.
Tyson said that irresponsible use of debt by some countries
was adding to the problem, as many raised on international
markets had not been used for investment that would boost future
economic growth.
She said Mozambique had borrowed $850 million for its
national fishing industry but instead spent the money on
military boats and equipment. Ghana had also spent heavily on
hefty public sector pay increases, resulting in a wide fiscal
deficit, prompting it to open talks on an IMF programme.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)