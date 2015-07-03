LAGOS, July 3 More investors could exit Nigeria's bond market on concerns that new foreign exchange curbs would hinder capital repatriation, while Kenya's higher yielding short-term notes could attract more demand than Treasury bills.

NIGERIA

Nigeria's central bank restricted access to forex by importers in its bid to protect its reserves, but dealers say the measure is threatening the future of Nigeria's bonds on JP Morgan government Bond Index.

The rules curb access to forex to fund purchase of foreign shares and bonds, among others.

Yields rose across maturities this week, spurred by the sell-off by some offshore investors cutting their risk in emerging markets and lack of interest from local pensions.

"We have seen a number of offshore investors exiting their positions in the debt market in reaction to the new central bank foreign exchange measures and this trend will continue until we have a clear policy direction from the new government," one dealer said.

Traders said some banks are also exiting their positions in the long tenor debt market and switching to short-dated paper because of the fore control measures by the central bank.

JP Morgan has threatened to eject Nigeria from its Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of the year unless it restores liquidity to currency markets in a way that allows foreign investors tracking the benchmark to conduct transactions with minimal hurdles.

The yield on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 rose to 14.87 percent on Friday from 14.28 percent a week ago.

The 2022 paper yield rose to 14.82 percent against 14.48 percent, while the 2016 debt advanced to 14.61 percent from 14.39 percent last week.

KENYA

Subscription rates for Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to slip next week as banks put their money into more lucrative short-term paper, including term auction deposits (TADs).

The central bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($80 million) at two separate auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

TADs - now offering an interest rate of 12.5 percent - are used by the central bank to mop up excess liquidity in the interbank market alongside repurchase agreements (repos).

The bank normally uses TADs for liquidity management as a tool for stabilising the foreign exchange rate by making it slightly more expensive for traders to bet against the shilling.

With the 28-day TADs offering more than the benchmark 91-day bill, the majority of the banks are expected to place their bets on the shorter maturity.

"I think the 91-day (yield) will stay where it is," said Mathangani Kariuki of Kestrel Capital. "Subscriptions will be relatively low. Most banks will be looking at the term auction deposits rather than the Treasury bills."

The yield on the 91-day bill fell to 8.165 percent at this week's auction from 8.274 percent last week.

The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill rose to 11.320 percent from 10.554 percent, while the yield on the 364-day paper fell at the same auction to 11.025 percent versus 11.071 percent a week ago.

($1 = 99.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Edith Honan in Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)