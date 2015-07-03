LAGOS, July 3 More investors could exit
Nigeria's bond market on concerns that new foreign exchange
curbs would hinder capital repatriation, while Kenya's higher
yielding short-term notes could attract more demand than
Treasury bills.
NIGERIA
Nigeria's central bank restricted access to forex by
importers in its bid to protect its reserves, but dealers say
the measure is threatening the future of Nigeria's bonds on JP
Morgan government Bond Index.
The rules curb access to forex to fund purchase of foreign
shares and bonds, among others.
Yields rose across maturities this week, spurred by the
sell-off by some offshore investors cutting their risk in
emerging markets and lack of interest from local pensions.
"We have seen a number of offshore investors exiting their
positions in the debt market in reaction to the new central bank
foreign exchange measures and this trend will continue until we
have a clear policy direction from the new government," one
dealer said.
Traders said some banks are also exiting their positions in
the long tenor debt market and switching to short-dated paper
because of the fore control measures by the central bank.
JP Morgan has threatened to eject Nigeria from its
Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) by the end of the year unless it
restores liquidity to currency markets in a way that allows
foreign investors tracking the benchmark to conduct transactions
with minimal hurdles.
The yield on the benchmark debt maturing in 2024 rose to
14.87 percent on Friday from 14.28 percent a week ago.
The 2022 paper yield rose to 14.82 percent against 14.48
percent, while the 2016 debt advanced to 14.61 percent from
14.39 percent last week.
KENYA
Subscription rates for Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to
slip next week as banks put their money into more lucrative
short-term paper, including term auction deposits (TADs).
The central bank will sell Treasury bills of all maturities
worth a total of 8 billion shillings ($80 million) at two
separate auctions on Wednesday and Thursday.
TADs - now offering an interest rate of 12.5 percent - are
used by the central bank to mop up excess liquidity in the
interbank market alongside repurchase agreements (repos).
The bank normally uses TADs for liquidity management as a
tool for stabilising the foreign exchange rate by making it
slightly more expensive for traders to bet against the shilling.
With the 28-day TADs offering more than the benchmark 91-day
bill, the majority of the banks are expected to place
their bets on the shorter maturity.
"I think the 91-day (yield) will stay where it is," said
Mathangani Kariuki of Kestrel Capital. "Subscriptions will be
relatively low. Most banks will be looking at the term auction
deposits rather than the Treasury bills."
The yield on the 91-day bill fell to 8.165 percent at this
week's auction from 8.274 percent last week.
The yield on the 182-day Treasury bill rose to
11.320 percent from 10.554 percent, while the yield on the
364-day paper fell at the same auction to 11.025
percent versus 11.071 percent a week ago.
($1 = 99.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa in Lagos and Edith Honan in
Nairobi; Editing by James Macharia)