* Francophone Africa still dominated by "Big Men"
* Pro-democracy youth groups link up across region
* Rappers, journalists team up with bankers and lawyers
* Two presidents swept from power, others resist
By David Lewis and Aaron Ross
DAKAR/KINSHASA, May 1 Four years after launching
a campaign to get young Senegalese to vote, journalist Fadel
Barro found himself in a dark prison cell over 4,000 km (2,500
miles) from home in Democratic Republic of Congo, accused of
fomenting insurrection.
His journey and brief incarceration in March show how youth
movements have linked up across francophone Africa to push for
change in a region still dominated by "Big Men" leaders, and how
some deeply entrenched governments are resisting.
Barro and two rappers founded their Y'en a marre movement in
2011, worried that youth in Senegal were uninspired by politics
and that the octogenarian president might win a third term in
their west African country.
What began as a local idea has inspired pro-democracy groups
in other countries such as Burkina Faso to tap into frustration
with traditional opposition politicians who have failed to
challenge effectively those leaders who overstay their welcome.
Barro was arrested alongside foreign and local activists at
a gathering calling for Congolese youth to mobilise at a time of
another possible third term bid, this time by President Joseph
Kabila.
"There is an internationalisation of African youth who are
dreaming and thinking in the same way," said Barro, wearing his
trademark scarf and woolly hat, back in Senegal after spending
three days in detention in Kinshasa.
Y'en a marre played a key role in voting Senegalese
President Abdoulaye Wade out of power in 2012.
It went on to collaborate with Balai Citoyen, a youth group
at the heart of protests in Burkina Faso that ousted President
Blaise Compaore last year when he tried to rejig the
constitution to extend his 27-year rule.
But similar movements encouraged by these successes face
tougher challenges this year in African nations with governments
that have hardened military support.
Congo has cracked down since protests in January. These had
forced the government to abandon a reform which opposition
leaders said was a back-door attempt to keep Kabila in power by
delaying elections due next year when he is supposed to step
down.
The event that landed Barro and Balai Citoyen member Oscibi
Johann in the Kinshasa cell, accused of being "teachers of
insurrection", was the launch of a youth movement, Filimbi.
Members of an affiliated group in Congo's violent east, Lucha,
were also rounded up by authorities.
"They don't want Filimbi and Lucha to even exist in Congo,"
Barro said. "But they cannot imprison hope. They will fail.
Youth will continue to mobilise."
U.S.-BACKED, AFRICAN LED
Pro-democracy movements are not new in Africa but their
recent success has been helped by technology making it easier
for young people to see what is happening in other countries and
make contact online.
While elections take place regularly across the continent,
Africa's youth has been frustrated by veteran leaders' attempts
to cling to power by bending the rules.
"All we expect from our leaders is the understanding that
whatever was accepted 10, 20 years ago no longer goes," said
Assane Dioma Ndiaye, a human rights lawyer in Dakar who advises
at the International Criminal Court. "What happened in Senegal
and Burkina will happen... elsewhere if leaders maintain their
efforts to stay in power."
Gilles Yabi, founder of the citizen think tank WATHI in West
Africa, noted how popular musicians have collaborated with
journalists, lawyers and even bankers as robust economic growth
fosters a young, professional class.
"There are singers and rappers but also professionals who
have both the means and the ability to articulate a political
discourse," he said. "That makes a difference. It gives them
some clout."
While the best known Balai Citoyen members are a rapper
called Smockey and a reggae artist called Sams'K le Jah, lawyer
Guy Herve Kam is their spokesman.
Filimbi's leaders include Floribert Anzuluni, until recently
a director of the pan-African Ecobank in Congo, and
Miyangu Kiakwama, an agro-businessman and the son of a
parliamentarian.
The youth leaders have captured the attention of Washington:
President Barack Obama met Barro when he visited Senegal in
2013. The U.S. embassy in Senegal has also worked with Y'en a
marre under civic engagement and election monitoring programmes.
In Congo, the Filimbi event was co-sponsored by the U.S.
government and a diplomat was among those rounded up, prompting
Kinshasa to accuse the United States of meddling in its affairs.
Washington defended its support for people it called respected,
non-partisan activists.
Barro played down the international backing youth groups are
getting, saying they were mainly self-financing. "They are
driven by their own problems," he said. "They belong to a
hyper-connected world and they simply don't think it is normal
for their country not to function properly."
To succeed, youth movements need a united opposition. Barro
made contact with a youth group in Togo before presidential
elections in April but he said divisions among Togo's
politicised civil society groups made cooperation impossible.
With the opposition divided, President Faure Gnassingbe
swept comfortably to a third term amid low turnout, taking his
family's control over Togo towards its sixth decade.
DIVISIONS, FEAR
In the capital of Congo Republic, Brazzaville, just across
the Congo river from Kinshasa, rapper Martial Pa'Nucci is
targeting President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is widely expected
to seek constitutional change to run for re-election next year.
His songs lambasting poverty have upset the authorities,
forcing him to live virtually in hiding. But they have yet to
mobilise the young to oppose the reelection of a man who has
ruled the oil-producing nation for most of the last 35 years.
"There are youth who complain: 'We suffer, there isn't work,
the schools don't work, we have a failing education system'," he
said. "But tomorrow, these are the same people you're going to
find in T-shirts chanting the government's slogans."
Pa'Nucci said it cost the government as little as 400 CFA
francs ($1) to buy support. Many people are afraid of the
security service and are made cautious by memories of
ethnically-fuelled civil war in the 1990s, he said.
"The fear is visible on the people's faces," he said.
Tresor Nzila, the executive director of the Congolese
Observatory of Human Rights, said young people believed
opposition leaders were too close to the ruling elite.
"If at night, (opposition leaders) are together with the men
in power, and during the day, they pretend to be opponents,
(young people) are not going to mobilise," he said.
($1 = 587.4600 CFA francs)
