By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, June 1 A severe drought in
southern Africa has triggered a surge in food prices preventing
central banks from loosening monetary policy to spur economic
growth.
Central banks in South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique have
been forced to raise interest rates to rein in inflation after
the El Nino-induced drought crippled the production of the
staple maize and other crops, pushing up food prices, despite
dismal economic growth prospects.
South Africa's central bank forecasts Africa's most
industrialised economy to grow by 0.6 percent this year, after
expanding 1.3 percent in 2015, partly hobbled by the drought and
low commodity prices.
The bank has hiked rates by a cumulative 200 basis points
since January 2014 to bring inflation within its target band of
between 3 and 6 percent.
Sanlam economic advisor Jac Laubscher said by leaving the
benchmark rate at 7 percent at its policy meeting last month,
the bank was trying to strike a balance between fighting
inflation and not depressing already weak economic growth.
"This time around they opted for growth, while at the same
time making it clear that the decision to keep the repo rate
unchanged should be viewed as a mere pause," Laubscher said.
Inflation stood at 6.2 percent in April, but food inflation
rose to 11.3 percent compared with 5 percent in the same period
last year. The central bank sees food inflation peaking at 12
percent in the final quarter of 2016.
"This tightened monetary policy stance unfortunately comes
at a time of very lacklustre economic growth," said Hanns
Spangenberg, an economist at NKC African Economics. "However,
the central bank cannot let expectations for inflation anchor at
levels above the upper range of its target range."
Also of concern was a weaker rand, which has
depreciated 26 percent to the dollar since January 2015. The
currency is vulnerable to possible downgrades to South Africa's
credit rating and higher U.S. interest rates.
In Zambia, Africa's no.2 copper producer, the benchmark
lending rate is at a record 15.5 percent as the central bank
fights higher inflation, which stood at 21.3 percent in May
compared with 6.9 percent in May 2015.
"The cost of maize has gone up significantly and that is
fueling inflation," Zambia's Deputy Finance Minister Christopher
Mvunga said. "Unless we are food sufficient, central banks will
struggle."
Zambia's central bank expects inflation to average 8.7
percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, but analysts say the
target was too ambitious.
"It is very difficult to attain single digit inflation
because our currency has been depreciating and most of the goods
that we consume are imported," said Lubinda Habazoka, an
economist at the Copperbelt University.
Weaker copper prices have put pressure on Zambia's currency
and the economy. The government expects the economy to grow by
3.7 percent this year against 3.5 percent last year.
Higher food prices have also pushed up annual inflation in
Mozambique, which faces an imminent sovereign debt default.
Inflation stood at 17.29 percent in April after prices rose
by 1.98 percent in April 2015.
The central bank lifted its benchmark lending rate by 200
basis points to 12.75 percent in April, saying it was concerned
about pronounced inflation risks caused by the drought and the
sharp depreciation of the currency.
