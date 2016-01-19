LUSAKA Jan 19 Water levels in southern Africa's
Lake Kariba have dropped to 12 percent of capacity, the
authority in charge said on Tuesday, raising concerns about
severe power rationing in Zimbabwe and Zambia.
Both countries rely heavily on the Kariba dam for
electricity.
The levels were 477.25 metres (1,500 feet) above sea level
on Monday, just two metres above the point their working
capacity, the Zambezi River Authority, which manages the lake
for Zambia and Zimbabwe, said on its web site.
"The Kariba Lake was created and designed to operate between
levels 475.50 metres and 488.50 metres," it said.
The dam was 12 percent full on Monday compared with 53
percent on the same date last year, underscoring the severity of
a prolonged drought that threatens crops across the Southern
African region where the United Nations has warned that 14
million people face hunger.
Zambia asked South Africa last week for up to 300 megawatts
(MW) of emergency power to ease an electricity crunch that has
hit mining companies already grappling with a slide in global
copper prices.
Meamwhile, on Monday, water flow measurements from the famed
Victoria Falls, a major tourist site, were recorded at 492 cubic
metres per second, close to the historic low of 390 cubic metres
per second posted in the 1995/96 season, its authority said.
Zambian power companies and mining firms in August 2015
agreed to cut power supply to the mines by 30 percent due to a
power deficit which rose to 985 MW in September from 560 MW in
March.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula Editing by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by
Ed Stoddard/Jeremy Gaunt)