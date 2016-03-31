NAIROBI, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thousands
of people in northern Somalia may die as a result of the El
Nino-related drought and a shortage of aid, and the poor rains
that are forecast are likely to make things worse, the United
Nations said on Thursday.
Some 1.7 million people, 40 percent of the population of
northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland and Somaliland
regions, need emergency aid, it said in a statement accompanying
an appeal for $105 million in funding for Somalia up to
September.
Only 11 percent of its earlier $885 million appeal for
Somalia in 2016 has been funded, the United Nations said.
Severe drought has caused shortages of water and pasture,
leading to livestock deaths and pushing many families into debt
to survive, it said.
"Malnutrition-related deaths have been reported in Awdal
region," it said, referring to Somalia's northwestern border
with Ethiopia, which has also been hard hit by drought.
"Without access to emergency health services, water and
sanitation, thousands of people could face death due to
preventable causes."
Aid agencies are finding it difficult to raise funds for
millions of drought-stricken people across eastern and southern
Africa, hit by the strongest El Nino weather phenomenon in
decades.
The drought may worsen in northern Somalia in the coming
months as predictions for Somalia's main 'Gu' rainy season, from
March to June, are poor, the United Nations said.
"We risk a rapid and deep deterioration of the situation,"
the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq,
said in the statement.
"The time to fund is now, to come back from the tipping
point, avoid a greater crisis and avert loss of lives."
Fighting between the Islamist militant group al Shabaab and
authorities in Puntland has forced people to flee their homes,
humanitarians to suspend aid and has pushed up staple food
prices, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) said.
