LUSAKA, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As erratic
rainfall leaves Zambia's reservoirs running low and its crops
thirsty, the government is planning to harvest water and tap the
precious resource more efficiently.
Experts warn that drought linked to the current strong El
Niño weather phenomenon is compromising water security in the
southern African country of more than 15 million people.
But drought is only part of the problem - when Zambia does
get rain, the country lacks the infrastructure to store it for
use during dry spells.
"The country has 40 percent of the water (supply) in the
southern African region, but most of it is not harvested,"
Minister of Energy and Water Development Dora Siliya told a
meeting on the problem with international agencies.
Agriculture Minister Given Lubinda said Zambia received 160
billion cubic metres of rainfall annually in the past decade.
But only 60 billion cubic metres of this is captured each year
in lakes and reservoirs, while the rest washes away.
A government-led project, launched in 2013 and funded by a
$50 million loan from the World Bank, aims to stop that waste by
revamping the management of Zambia's water resources over five
years.
Siliya said $30 million would be used to construct 15 dams
and 300 exploratory boreholes around the country. The remainder
would be spent on maintaining some of Zambia's existing dams.
For businessman Mooya Chilala, better infrastructure holds
the promise of a more reliable water supply.
"Even in our homes, the water supply is erratic," said
Chilala, who lives in Lusaka. "At most we only have running
water in the house four hours a day."
Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company spokesman Nshamba Muzungu
blamed the erratic supply on pumps being unable to operate
during heavy load-shedding caused by power shortages.
But the project to develop the country's water resources
should help its hydropower plants run at a higher capacity and
reinstate a more stable water supply, he said.
REGULATION REQUIRED
The initiative will also go some way to mitigate El Niño's
effects on groundwater, said Davis Mwanza, head of water
engineering at Lusaka's Natural Resources Development College.
"Last October, boreholes dried up in Lusaka because of a
number of factors, among them the erratic rains and the
indiscriminate and unregulated construction by people in one of
the water re-charge areas," he said.
Mwanza is optimistic the water management project will allow
the country to utilise its "sufficient" water supply properly.
But new infrastructure alone won't be enough, he added.
"We also need the Water Resources Management Authority to
begin operating fully to regulate both surface and underground
water so that this water-harvesting initiative can be
supported," he said.
Since the authority was set up as a state corporation in
2013, it has worked with a skeleton staff, and needs both more
people and more funding, he added.
WOMEN HIT HARDEST
For farmers like Evelyn Nguleka, Zambia's water project -
which will also build and rehabilitate community dams and weirs
- means relief from trying to grow crops with unreliable rains.
Zambian farmers know they need to move towards installing
irrigation, but most can't afford to build dams, she said.
"This is a long overdue initiative. We should have started
on this water harvesting some time back," said Nguleka, who is
president of the Zambia National Farmers Union. "This year we
are having a partial drought (and) we cannot depend on rain."
A new study this week said ambitious investment in
agricultural water management could halve the global food
deficit by 2050, while limiting some of the harmful impacts of
climate change on crop yields.
Women for Change, a Lusaka-based group that works in the
Zambian countryside, is urging the government to concentrate its
water-harvesting efforts in rural areas.
"Most of the streams or even wells where people draw water,
either for drinking or crop irrigation, are drying up," said its
executive director, Lumba Siyanga.
"The women and the children suffer most when water security
is compromised as they are the most vulnerable."
When boreholes, dams or streams run dry, most women cannot
afford to buy water from companies or kiosks, she added.
"Worse still, these alternative (commercial) water sources
may not even be available in rural areas," she said.
(Reporting by Whitney Mulobela; editing by Jumana Farouky and
Megan Rowling. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org)