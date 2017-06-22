YAOUNDE, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Safe burial
practices introduced by the Red Cross likely saved thousands of
lives during the world’s worst outbreak of the deadly Ebola
virus between 2013 and 2016, researchers said on Thursday.
In the first scientific study of Ebola victim burials,
researchers found each unsafe burial had the potential to
generate more than 2.5 secondary cases of Ebola infection.
The virus kills about 50 percent of those it infects on
average, according to the World Health Organization.
People who treat and bury the bodies of the dead are
especially at risk, as corpses are even more contagious than
living Ebola patients.
The Red Cross safe burial programme potentially averted
between 1,411 and 10,452 secondary cases of infection during the
West African outbreak, limiting its scale by as much as a third,
estimated the study published in the journal “PLOS Neglected
Tropical Diseases”.
Over 28,600 people were infected with the Ebola virus
disease and more than 11,000 died in that epidemic, it added.
The Red Cross said the findings supported the “safe and
dignified burial” practices conducted by its teams of trained
local volunteers in virus-hit countries.
Those practices at times provoked furious reactions from
some community members, as they went against traditional burial
norms, which include touching and washing the body.
As a result, some volunteers conducting or even promoting
safe burials were attacked, their vehicles vandalised and homes
stoned.
“To respond effectively, we had to change our entire
approach to dealing with people who had died and their
families,” said Elhadj As Sy, secretary general of the
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
(IFRC).
"We talked to communities and did our best to understand
their beliefs and priorities. Ultimately, we earned their trust,
and this was critical to success,” he added in a statement.
The study's findings have been used in the response to the
most recent May Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of
Congo, Amanda McClelland, an IFRC officer for public health in
emergencies, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Red Cross now conducts an assessment of cultural beliefs
“very early on” to work out how its operating procedures can be
adapted to accommodate traditional burial methods, she added.
The aid agency aims to build trust with religious and other
local leaders before outbreaks occur. “We are able to explain
how we need to do specific tasks and have them support us in
working with the community,” McClelland said.
The Red Cross conducted about half of official safe burials
in Sierra Leone and 100 percent in both Guinea and Liberia’s
Montserrado County during the 2013-2016 epidemic.
While the number of infections that can be prevented through
safe burial practices is significant, “greater impact would be
achieved by early hospitalisation of the primary case during
acute illness”, the study noted.
