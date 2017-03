LAGOS Oct 30 Africa's Ecobank Transnational said on Wednesday its nine-month pretax profit rose to $299 million, up 56 percent from the same period a year ago.

The lender, whose chairman Kolapo Lawson earlier announced that he will step down owing to alleged governance concerns, proposed a dividend of 0.4 cents per share.

Gross earnings rose to $1.45 billion in the nine months to Sept 30, from $1.17 billion in the same period last year, the bank said in a statement.