BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
LAGOS Aug 18 Pan-African lender Ecobank expects South Africa's Nedbank to convert a $285 million loan to shares in Ecobank before the end of the year, Ecobank's chief executive said on Monday.
Albert Essien said he was confident Nedbank would exercise the conversion option and also top up the conversion amount with $206 million to give it a 20 percent stake in Ecobank.
After the Nedbank deal Ecobank expects its capital adequacy ratio to hit 18.7 percent of assets by year-end, up from 17.5 percent in the first six months of the year, Essien told an analysts conference call on its half-year results. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Greg Mahlich)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
