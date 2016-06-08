KAMPALA, June 8 Following are highlights of
budgets for the fiscal year 2016/17 for Uganda, Tanzania and
Rwanda.
The budget announcements are coordinated among most
governments across the East African Community, which comprises
Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi.
The financial year starts on July 1 across the region.
UGANDA
Details of the budget were outlined in a text of the speech
to parliament by Ugandan Finance Minister Matia Kasaija.
On spending, he said: "The total approved budget for the
fiscal year 2016/17 is 26.361 trillion shillings ($7.90
billion). Out of this, 18.41 trillion shillings is allocated for
spending by ministries, departments, agencies and local
governments."
On budget deficit, the minister said the fiscal deficit was
estimated at 6.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2015/16.
The text of the speech did not give a figure for the deficit for
2016/17.
On domestic borrowing, the minister said: "In financial year
2015/16, it was projected that the budget would be partly
financed by issuing Government securities worth 1.384 trillion
shillings. In the financial year 2016/17, government domestic
borrowing will be significantly reduced and will amount to 612
billion shillings. This is meant to provide more space for
private sector credit growth."
On external financing, he said: "Total external financing of
the budget will amount to 6.52 trillion shillings in loans and
grants, equivalent to 24.8 per cent of the total budget. This
will comprise of 2.52 trillion shillings in concessional loans,
2.51 trillion shillings in non-concessional loans and 1.49
trillion shillings in grants."
On economic growth, the minister said: "Uganda's economy is
projected to grow by 5.5 percent next financial year. Over the
medium term, GDP growth is projected to average 6.3 percent per
annum. This outlook is premised on the government commitment to
fast track implementation of key public investments in
infrastructure to facilitate private investment."
On priority spending areas, the minister said: "Government
will enhance productivity in primary growth sectors of the
economy. Primary growth sectors include agriculture, tourism,
manufacturing and the mining sectors."
RWANDA
Details of the budget were outlined in a speech to
parliament by Finance Minister Claver Gatete.
On expenditure, the minister said overall expenditure would
rise to 1.95 trillion francs ($2.60 billion) in 2016/17, from
1.81 trillion francs in the year ending this June.
On revenues, he said: "Internal revenues will be 1.22
trillion francs equal to 62.4 per cent of the budget reflecting
an increase of 40.9 billion. External revenues are 733 billion
francs reflecting an increase of 99.7 billion francs."
On economic growth forecasts, the minister reiterated a
growth forecast of percent in 2016 and 2017 before rising to 7
percent growth in 2018.
On external financing, the minister said: "Foreign aid is
expected to be 365.3 billion francs equal to 18.7 per cent of
the budget while the external loans of 367.7 billion francs
equal to 18.9 per cent of the budget."
"We are planning anticipating continuous decrease of donor
funds and therefore we need to increase domestic resources," the
minister said.
TANZANIA
Details of the budget were outlined in a speech to
parliament read by Finance and Planning Minister Philip Mpango.
On the deficit, the minister said the budget will have a gap
of 4.5 percent of gross domestic product.
On overall spending, the minister said: "The government
intends to raise 29.54 trillion shillings ($13.51 billion) to
finance recurrent and development expenditures. In view of this,
the budget for 2016/17 is expected to increase by 7.04 trillion
shillings, equivalent to 31.1 percent compared to the budget for
2015/16 of 22.49 trillion shillings."
On borrowing, the minister said: "In order to finance the
budget deficit, in the year 2016/17 the government intends to
borrow 7.48 trillion shillings from domestic and external
sources. Out of this, 5.37 trillion shillings is expected to be
raised from domestic sources for financing rolling over of
maturing Treasury bills and bonds, including new loans for
financing development projects and payment of verified claims."
On priority areas for 2016/17, the minister said: "Major
projects to be implemented include upgrading the central railway
to standard gauge and port improvement."
On economic growth forecasts, the minister said: "Real gross
domestic product is projected to grow by 7.2 percent in 2016
from real growth of 7.0 percent in 2015."
