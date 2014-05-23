* Rising debts and deficits dent economic credentials
* Ghana and Zambia downgraded due to wider deficits
* Eurobond issuers could face higher costs
By Duncan Miriri
KIGALI, May 23 African economies are securing
new funds through resource finds or dollar bonds but many
governments face questions over how they use the money and risk
being punished by international capital markets.
The dash to build infrastructure, and pressure from citizens
for swift rewards from oil and gas discoveries, have pushed some
governments to loosen policy. That has led to ballooning current
account deficits, rising debt and fiscal shortfalls that
threaten to take the shine off otherwise positive growth
stories.
Resource-reliant Ghana and Zambia show how star economic
performers can quickly face the heat. Ghana's cedi and
Zambia's kwacha have hit record lows against the dollar
this year as rising spending has strained state finances.
"It's as if we haven't learnt anything about macroeconomic
management," said Mthuli Ncube, chief economist at the African
Development Bank (AfDB), echoing other delegates at the bank's
annual meeting in Rwanda this week.
"The macro-policies are out of line, whether you are looking
at budget deficits, current account positions, the debt
positions and so forth," he said.
Africa is the fastest-growing continent after Asia but it
has a long way to go before its roads, railways, schools or
hospitals match infrastructure in other economies.
As rapid economic growth cuts donor aid as a proportion of
gross domestic product, governments have turned to international
markets to finance capital or other spending, but their
credibility among investors could quickly crumble if fiscal
discipline is not instilled.
"Initially, part of the investor appetite for sub-Saharan
African sovereign debt was due to the fact that there was
relatively little issuance, and that investors were becoming
more attuned to the 'Africa Rising' story," said Razia Khan,
head of research for Africa at Standard Chartered bank in
London.
"But this risks being eclipsed by the reality of fiscal
management shortcomings," she said.
Ghana, which began oil exports in 2010 and saw economic
growth of 7.1 percent last year, paid a premium for its Eurobond
issued in July worth $750 million because of worries about its
fiscal and current account deficit.
BALANCING ACT
Ghana's yield of 8 percent compared with 6.875 percent on a
$400 million bond issue in April by Rwanda, a state with few
resources but a better reputation for public financial
management.
Ghana's public debt is now just over half of gross domestic
product, up from 43 percent three years ago and 32 percent in
2008.
Zambia, Africa's biggest copper producer, is growing by
about 6 percent annually. But with an ambitious plan to upgrade
its road network and other infrastructure, it was downgraded by
Fitch as the budget deficit widened to 6.7 percent of GDP last
year and the current account deficit hit 12 percent.
The International Monetary Fund urged Ghana and Zambia last
month to rein in their deficits to help deal with any shocks, as
developed nations scale back economic stimulus that had
encouraged investors to turn to Africa for higher yields.
"The Zambian economy is bright and it is going in the right
direction," Zambian Finance Minister Alexander Chikwandahe told
Reuters in response to criticism of his country's policies. "Is
there any economy that does not have any challenges?"
Pressure on Zambia's kwacha in response to its ambitious
spending plans underline the balancing act African nations face
in managing resource revenues while modernising their economies.
Botswana, a diamond-producer which has forecast a slender
budget surplus in fiscal 2014/15, is often held up as an example
of a nation that has managed resource wealth well.
Oil producers such as Angola and Nigeria are setting up
sovereign wealth funds to preserve their resource revenues for
the future. Investors often complain Nigeria has squandered its
oil windfall. Other countries with new hydrocarbon discoveries,
like Kenya and Tanzania, are also considering setting up such
funds.
"Laws on managing revenue from resources have to be in place
before you start exploiting them," Kenyan Finance Minister Henry
Rotich said during the AfDB meeting, adding that Kenya was
enacting measures to prevent petroleum revenues being used for
items such as public sector wages.
Kenya is planning a debut Eurobond issue this year, which
will put close scrutiny on its spending plans.
"Market access for any sovereign seen to have mismanaged its
fiscal affairs might alter quite dramatically," said Standard
Chartered's Khan.
