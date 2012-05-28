ARUSHA, Tanzania May 28 The African Development
Bank said on Monday it forecast the continent's economy would
grow 4.5 percent this year and 4.8 percent in 2013, but warned
the festering euro zone crisis may hurt demand for African
exports.
Africa's economy grew 3.4 percent in 2011, with North
Africa's economic output expanding 0.5 percent and sub-Saharan
Africa growing by more than 5 percent.
"The economic outlook for Africa remains optimistic. Natural
resource-rich economies are expected to do better than more
mature emerging economies," AfDB said in its annual African
Economic Outlook.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)