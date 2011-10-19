* Global economic uncertainties pose risks
* Says growth to rise from above 5 pct in 2011
* Says policymakers should tread a fine line
(Recasts with quotes from event)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Oct 19 The International Monetary Fund
said it was still positive about the growth outlook for
Sub-Saharan Africa as economies expand output in areas like
mining but warned that the global economic turmoil posed
potentially significant risks.
Regional economies are expected to post nearly 6 percent
average economic growth in 2012, rising from just above 5
percent on average this year, the IMF said, pointing to a better
outlook than in advanced economies, which are more likely to
experience a sharp slowdown due to global volatility.
"Those projections may turn out to be too optimistic given
the risks to the global economy. Those projections are based on
a 4 percent growth rate for the global economy in 2011 and
2012," Antoinette Sayeh, director of the IMF's African
department, told Reuters on Wednesday after presenting the
regional economic outlook.
"Those could be less if action is not taken rapidly to deal
with the problems we are seeing in Europe and in the rest of the
advanced economies."
A sharp slowdown in the West could cut demand for African
exports and services as well as curb private finance flows.
"A significant slowdown in advanced economies will certainly
impact Africa's growth, remittances that are sent from those
countries to Africa, to FDI and to aid. There is now way we see
Africa decoupled from what happens in the advanced countries,"
Sayeh said.
"Countries will then need to adapt their policies to a
potential drastic slowdown in advanced countries."
Although African nations fared well in the last global
crisis of 2008, thanks mainly to fiscal capacity that allowed
governments to roll out stimulus measures, the IMF said there
was a need to ramp up their protective measures in case of
another crisis.
Actions required range from unwinding of the stimulus
measures put in place in economies that have since attained a
firmer footing in sustainable economic growth like Mauritius, to
the saving of funds from oil exports among producers like
Nigeria.
"Our advice to them is to replenish their buffers and save
some of the gains they are getting from reasonably good prices
for fuel to be able to have that arsenal at their disposal in
the future," Sayeh said.
FIGHT INFLATION
She said that currency depreciation, which has been seen
across many parts of the region including Kenya, was not a big
concern because it was not confined to Africa, but added that
officials needed to fight inflation.
"We are concerned there are second-round effects and
non-food prices are rising and have risen pretty significantly.
We are concerned that inflationary pressures are taking hold in
a number of east African countries and that needs to be dealt
with urgently," she said.
Sub-Saharan Africa needs to continue to invest in growth and
employment, which are critical for sustained poverty reduction,
Sayeh added.
"Certainly in 2012, this growth of almost 6 percent, some of
it comes from one-term events taking place in a number of
countries. Cote D'Ivoire for example, emerging from the huge
crisis that we witnessed ... it will grow at a more robust
pace."
Sayeh said some African countries had to address factors,
such as employment for young people, which were part of the
driving forces behind uprising in some north African countries.
"Some of what we have seen in north Africa and other
countries has transpired because of lack of progress in creating
jobs for young people and that is certainly a factor also in
some African countries and that is something that needs to be
addressed urgently."
Despite the challenges posed by lack of all-inclusive
growth, Africa was not likely to break its recent cycle of good
growth, Sayeh added.
"We are still quite positive that Africa can sustain its
growth that it's seen in the last decade or more but they are
urgent actions that individual governments need to take to be
able to make sure that are on the same path but Africa's
prospects are still very positive," she said.
