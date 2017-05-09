DAKAR May 9 Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to recover slightly to 2.6 percent this year after hitting a more than two-decade low last year as commodity exporters struggled with lower prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday

"The overall weak outlook partly reflects insufficient policy adjustment," said Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF's African Department. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans)