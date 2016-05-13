KIGALI May 13 South Africa's economy is flat on its back and growth is below what is needed to create jobs in Africa's most industrialised country, South African Reserve Bank's Deputy Governor Daniel Mminele said said on Friday.

South Africa's economy is seen growing less than 1 percent this year after expanding 1.3 percent in 2015, hobbled by power cuts last year, low commodity prices, drought and political ructions that have unnerved investors.

"It is flat on its back," Mminele told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on Africa in the Rwandan capital Kigali, referring to the economy. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)