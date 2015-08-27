NAIROBI Aug 27 Power lines connecting the east
African states of Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Ethiopia
are expected to be completed within the next three years,
helping improve supplies and power trading, a senior Kenyan
official said on Thursday.
Power shortages are common across Africa and businesses
often complain that poor or erratic supplies deter more
investors and push up prices of local products, as many firms
rely on costly generators.
Linking up national grids would provide a bigger pool of
resources and mean one state can tap idle supplies in another.
A high voltage line between Ethiopia and Kenya will be ready
in 2017, a Kenya-Uganda link will be complete by the end of
2016, and a Kenya-Tanzania connection will be working in 2018,
said Joseph Njoroge, principal secretary at Kenya's Energy and
Petroleum Ministry.
The Kenya-Ethiopia link will be a 500 kilovolt (kV) line,
while the lines to Uganda and Tanzania will be 400 kV. The line
to Uganda would then connect Rwanda and Burundi. All the states,
except for Ethiopia, are part of the East African Community
trade bloc.
"In another two to three years, we should be having
interconnections of Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and
Tanzania," Njoroge told a regional power conference.
"The regional power interconnection project is a very
critical solution," he said.
Kenya, which relies heavily on hydro power, geothermal and
other renewables, aims to expand installed capacity to 6,700
mega watts (MW) by 2017, from about 2,500 MW currently, and cut
bills to consumers. Tanzania aims to double generation to 3,000
MW by 2016.
Ethiopia aims to become a major power exporter through
massive new dams and other renewable energy projects. By 2020,
it aims to add 12,000 MW to its grid.
Other African regions have already connected their grids.
Southern Africa has a series of links between South Africa,
Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, allowing them to trade power.
"We would expect that with such interconnections, we should
take advantage of the huge renewable resources that we have in
this region," Njoroge said.
