By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, Nov 5 Tougher government terms that
will squeeze corporate rewards, not the sharp crude price drop,
are the more potent threat to east Africa's oil boom.
The 25 percent fall in oil prices to below $85 a barrel from
July has rattled high-cost producers, but industry insiders say
Kenya and Uganda have enough oil to secure investment.
"These projects are long-term, multi-decade projects and
hence short term variations in the oil price don't fundamentally
change their value," Britain's Tullow Oil, a major
regional player, said in a statement to Reuters.
Uganda and Kenya have together found about 2 billion
barrels of recoverable crude to date, part of a string of finds
that could soon make the region a major global supplier of oil
and gas, although it has yet to ship a single cargo.
"These kind of projects, although they are kind of remote
and politically tricky, would not be the first projects that
would go in a falling oil price environment," said Tim
Hurst-Brown, research analyst at Mirabaud Securities.
Yet the hosts risk deterring newcomers by policy initiatives
such as moves to impose a potentially hefty capital gains tax in
Kenya or tougher terms on production sharing deals in Tanzania,
where the prize is gas.
It highlights the dilemma for governments which face public
pressure to deliver swift results from big finds but must keep
terms sweet enough to draw in new explorers, now feeling the
added budget squeeze of falling oil prices.
"There is a little bit of give and take," Al Stanton, energy
equity analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said of the industry. "I
kind of feel recently the governments have been more focused on
the take side. They do need to do some nurturing as well."
Uganda and Kenya are on track to become oil exporters, by
late 2018 or early 2019. Combined output could reach 500,000
barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 0.5 percent of world
supply.
Tullow, with stakes in Uganda and Kenya, sees a final
investment decision on the projects in early 2016. Its partners
are France's Total and China's CNOOC in
Uganda and Africa Oil in Kenya.
Exports depend on building a 1,200-km pipeline worth $4.5
billion to connect Ugandan and Kenyan fields to the coast.
INVESTORS RATTLED
Industry experts said there were enough reserves, as well as
good prospects for finding more, to ensure a long production
plateau to justify the capital expenditure.
The Ugandan and Kenyan projects would not face commercial
challenges even if prices fall closer to $80 a barrel. A Reuters
poll of analysts in October saw prices hovering above $90 for
the next two years.
Africa Oil said that a decision in Kenya to invest might
only be brought into question if long-term outlook saw prices
falling below $70 a barrel.
What has rattled investors in Kenya, however, is a move to
impose a capital gains tax on energy firms that, legal experts
said, would be set at a rate of 37.5 percent for foreigners and
30 percent for residents from Jan. 1.
"We honestly believe that this could have a negative,
adverse affect on investment in Kenya," said Keith Hill, Africa
Oil's chief executive. "Given we are at a very early stage in
this industry, you don't want to start putting on a lot of
burdens before it gets up and off the ground."
He said Africa Oil, which may seek to offer part of its
stake in Kenya to a new partner by early 2016, said it expected
any such tax would be at a rate of 10 to 15 percent.
The tax strikes at the heart of how the industry usually
operates in frontier markets. Smaller firms tend to explore
first and then sell stakes to bigger firms to share the risk and
bring experience and funding for development.
The bigger the tax on any capital gain, the less incentive
there is to start the search in uncharted regions.
Kenya is not alone in imposing this tax. Uganda, Tanzania
and Mozambique, another east coast nation with big gas finds,
impose the tax. It ranges from 30 to 32 percent.
"There is a very high temptation at this stage, particularly
when government's see the amount of acquisition and disposal
activity, to try to impose some tax," said Bill Page, an expert
on the region's industry at Deloitte. "It is a serious mistake
for the governments to try to tax that aggressively."
GOVERNMENT RESPONSE
A steep tax could backfire if bigger firms, which can
deliver production more swiftly and cheaply, were kept away as
smaller firms held their stakes while weighing the cost of
government policies and lower oil prices.
"That process of bringing in a partner, or 'farming out',
has become trickier when the oil price is lower, unless you are
looking to give up more value of the asset," said Sanjeev Bahl
of Numis Capital. "Companies in sector will be looking at their
budgets in light of the slightly lower oil price environment."
But Kenya's government may be responding. Experts said it
was already scrapping a withholding tax that would have made
some stake sales more costly for the seller. One official
suggested even the capital gains tax could be revised.
"There has not been any implementation yet, and there is a
debate about it about whether it should be done or not,"
Kenya's permanent secretary to the oil ministry, Joseph Njoroge,
told Reuters.
Such taxes and other moves to stiffen terms or conditions
for investors could risk deterring bidders for energy blocks.
In May, a Tanzanian bid round drew just five bids for four
out of eight blocks offered, a low response blamed in part on
technical challenges of some very deepwater prospects but also
tougher terms on new production sharing contracts, including
hiking royalty fees for some offshore areas.
Uganda, which found commercial oil in 2006 long before Kenya
did, has yet to produce a drop. Delays have partly been blamed
on wrangles between oil firms and the government over its demand
for a 120,000 bpd refinery that the companies said would not be
commercial. That has now been reduced to 30,000 bpd initially.
It has talked for several years about offering new blocks.
After many delays, and an official has said it would now take
place by the end of the year.
Given the slow pace of Uganda's plans, one expert said: "It
is going to be interesting to see if anyone comes to that
particular party."
