BARCELONA, June 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - African
governments should aim to increase power generation 10-fold to
give all their people access to electricity by 2030, an effort
that would require a big increase in investment focused on
renewable energy, a panel of high-profile figures said.
Two in three Africans - around 621 million people - live
without electricity, a situation worsening as the population
grows, said an annual report from the 10-member Africa Progress
Panel, chaired by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.
Nearly four in five Africans cook using biomass - mainly
wood and charcoal - with some 600,000 dying each year from
indoor air pollution, the report said.
To fill the energy gap, African nations do not have to
resort to old, dirty technologies, Annan wrote in a foreword.
"We can expand our power generation and achieve universal
access to energy by leapfrogging into new technologies that are
transforming energy systems across the world," he said.
"Africa stands to gain from developing low-carbon energy,
and the world stands to gain from Africa avoiding the
high-carbon pathway followed by today's rich world and emerging
markets," he added.
The Africa Progress Panel promotes sustainable development,
and includes Irish musician and campaigner Bob Geldof, former
Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and rights advocate Graça
Machel, widow of late South African President Nelson Mandela.
The 2015 report laid much of the blame for Africa's energy
shortfalls on poor governance of power utilities, often viewed
as vehicles for corruption and political patronage.
African governments have treated the provision of affordable
energy as "a distant secondary concern", leaving some of the
world's poorest people paying huge prices for energy compared
with richer consumers, the report said.
Households living on less than $2.50 a day spend around $10
per kilowatt hour (kWh) on various sources of lighting, while
the average cost for electricity is $0.12/kWh in the United
States and $0.15/kWh in Britain.
"Africa's poorest households are the unwitting victims of
one of the world's starkest market failures," the report said.
OPPORTUNITY
Africa's energy sector needs investment of around $55
billion per year until 2030 to make up power deficits and
provide everyone with access to electricity, the report said.
African governments could provide a large chunk of this by
boosting tax collection, cutting corruption, ending subsidies
for unprofitable utilities, stemming illicit financial transfers
- put at $69 billion in 2012 - and tapping bond markets, it
said.
The international community should also contribute aid and
cheap loans to support investments that deliver modern energy to
those without, it added.
Caroline Kende-Robb, the panel's executive director, said
much of the energy infrastructure Africa needs is yet to be
built, and the continent could benefit by choosing clean energy
sources like solar and hydro, and installing mini-grids.
"Energy policies have to be decided now for 15 to 20 years
down the line. That is why Africans are saying, 'This is our
opportunity to do things differently,'" she told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are already
building large power plants that use renewable energy, the
report noted.
At the same time, many innovative companies are responding
to household demand for lighting and power with products such as
"pay as you go" solar.
'FAILED' BY CLIMATE FINANCE
The report called on developed countries to raise ambition
on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the run-up to a new
global deal to tackle climate change due in December.
It also urged reform of what it described as a fragmented
and under-resourced climate finance system, which Kende-Robb
said had "failed" Africa by delivering piecemeal amounts.
At the latest round of U.N. climate talks in Bonn this week,
climate justice groups backed a proposal by African states
asking for support to develop feed-in tariffs and technologies
for renewable energy.
The Africa Progress Panel report said G20 countries should
set a timetable to phase out fossil fuel subsidies, including
banning exploration and production subsidies by 2018.
"Many rich country governments tell us they want a climate
deal. But at the same time billions of dollars of taxpayers'
money are subsidising the discovery of new coal, oil and gas
reserves," Kofi Annan said in a statement.
"They should be pricing carbon out of the market through
taxation, not subsiding a climate catastrophe."
