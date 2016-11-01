CAPE TOWN Nov 1 Italy's ENI said a
final investment decision is expected from partners on
Mozambique's deep-water Coral South floating liquefied natural
gas project by next month, with production starting five years
later.
"The facility will have 3.3 million tonnes of LNG production
comprising gas treatment, liquification, storage and off-loading
facilities," Luca Bertelli, chief exploration officer, told an
African oil and gas conference on Tuesday.
He also said ENI expected first oil production starting in
early next year from Ghana's $7.9 billion offshore field, with
gas production coming online in the second half of 2018.
Bertelli said an estimated 60,000 barrels of oil will be
produced by a floating production facility capable of also
treating around 210 million standard cubic feet of gas as Ghana
aims to become a major African oil and gas producer.
