EVENTS:
MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 400 million rupees of 364-day
Treasury bills at auction.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tumbled on Friday and were set for their worst weekly
showing since September, amid signs of growing instability among
Spanish banks and political turmoil in Greece, with investors adding
the latest weak U.S. data to the list of risk
factors.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady above $107 per barrel on Friday, but prices
were headed for a third straight weekly drop as a worsening euro
zone crisis and weak U.S. economic data raised fears of a global
slowdown that could dent oil demand.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan shilling is likely to come under pressure in the days
ahead due to turmoil in the euro zone and corporate demand for
dollars, while offshore investor participation in a Ugandan bond
auction next week could help its shilling.
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
* Nigeria sold 70 billion naira ($440.31 million) worth of 5-year
and 10-year bonds maturing in 2017 and 2022 at its regular auction
on Wednesday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
* The weighted average yield of Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
tumbled 131 basis points at auction this week to 10.075
percent on heavy demand, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Ghana 1-month bill yield hits 14.896 percent.
* The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills
dropped to 3.57 percent at auction from 3.63 percent at the previous
sale on April 23, the central bank said on Thursday.
* The yield on Malawian 3-month Treasury bills climbed to 14.8
percent from 9.8 percent a week ago, the central bank said
on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS
* South Africa's rand held clear of its 2012 low on Thursday,
supported by a higher gold price, while government bonds latched on
to slightly better global sentiment to close firmer.
* South African stocks slid nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as
investment bank and asset manager Investec was hit after
reporting a 26 percent drop in full-year earnings.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Yields on Nigeria bonds and treasury bills rose across all
maturities on Thursday after a pick up in inflation in Africa's
second-biggest economy, dealers said, prompting investors to hold
positions ahead of next week's rate decision.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan shares rallied to a nine-month high on Thursday as they
rose for the sixth straight session, buoyed by investors pouring
back into equities largely on falling inflation, while the shilling
eased against the dollar.
* Kenya's top coffee prices fall for third week.
* Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent
rise in quarterly pretax profit, helped by higher revenue and a
smaller provision for bad debt.
GHANA MARKETS
Foreign investors are likely to take up a significant chunk of next
week's bond auction in Ghana despite turmoil in the euro zone and
recent currency volatility, a senior central bank official said on
Thursday.
MALI GOLD
Mali's interim government has raised the combined sales tax on gold
by 2 percentage points to 8 percent, a move aimed at bringing it in
line with peers in the West Africa region, according to a government
statement.
SOMALIA OIL
Horn Petroleum Corp has suspended drilling at its Shabeel
well in Somalia's Puntland and said it will move the drilling rig
away from the area before reaching the planned depth of 3800 meters.
TANZANIA TELECOMS
Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 22 percent to 25.6 million
last year, helped by lower tariffs, senior telecommunications
officials said on Thursday.
ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
Zimbabwe may cut its economic growth projections for this year,
while inflation forecasts could be higher than previously expected,
Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.
