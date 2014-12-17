(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya Treasury bill auction RWANDA - The Ministry of Finance to announce new GDP figures GLOBAL MARKETS An uneasy calm settled on Asian markets on Wednesday as a brewing financial crisis in Russia and the rout in oil prices sent investors scurrying for the cover of top-rated bonds. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude dropped below $60 a barrel on Wednesday, hovering near its lowest in five years as a supply glut dragged down prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA POWER Kenya's biggest power generator's 30 billion shillings ($331.13 million) rights issue will go ahead in the first quarter of next year after the government guaranteed to take up half the amount, a senior official said. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana must remove "ghost workers" from its public sector payroll before the European Union resumes budget support suspended a year ago, the EU ambassador to the West African country, William Hanna, said on Tuesday. SUDAN OIL Sudan's oil minister says the country will drill more than 250 wells in the coming year, aiming to boost its energy reserves by 65.4 million barrels of oil and 300 billion cubic feet of gas, state media reported on Tuesday. KENYA SECURITY Kenya has shut down more than 500 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) including 15 groups it said had links to financing terrorism, though critics said the government was silencing critics under the guise of security. CONGO SECURITY Uganda began sending home more than 1,000 fighters of a rebel group from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Tuesday after Kinshasa pressured it to return them to prevent them regrouping to fight again. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on