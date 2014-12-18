(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day treasury bills GHANA - Inflation numbers GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be patient in removing policy stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be running out. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOMALIA POLITICS Somalia's president nominated a former government chief, Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, on Wednesday to become prime minister again, hoping to end a period of political turmoil during which two men have been pushed out of the job in less than a year. AFRICA EBOLA Ebola centres in Sierra Leone overflowed on Wednesday as health workers combed the streets of the capital Freetown for patients, after the government launched a major operation to contain the epidemic in West Africa's worst-hit country. SUDAN SECURITY Sudan's intelligence chief warned South Sudan against "hostile moves from its territory", saying any incursion by rebel forces based in its neighbour would be treated as an "assault" by Juba. KENYA SECURITY Kenya's parliament is due to vote on Thursday on a bill to let police hold suspects in terrorism-related cases for a year and take other measures that rights activists say would threaten civil liberties and free speech. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on