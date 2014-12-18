(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day treasury bills
GHANA - Inflation numbers
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets rallied on Thursday after U.S. stocks
enjoyed their strongest session this year when the Federal
Reserve sounded upbeat on the economy and promised to be
patient in removing policy stimulus.
WORLD OIL PRICES
World oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent on Wednesday
before closing off their peaks as weeks of nearly non-stop
selling abruptly halted, and traders said failure to break
below key chart support levels meant a long rout may be
running out.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOMALIA POLITICS
Somalia's president nominated a former government chief,
Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, on Wednesday to become prime
minister again, hoping to end a period of political turmoil
during which two men have been pushed out of the job in less
than a year.
AFRICA EBOLA
Ebola centres in Sierra Leone overflowed on Wednesday as
health workers combed the streets of the capital Freetown
for patients, after the government launched a major
operation to contain the epidemic in West Africa's worst-hit
country.
SUDAN SECURITY
Sudan's intelligence chief warned South Sudan against
"hostile moves from its territory", saying any incursion by
rebel forces based in its neighbour would be treated as an
"assault" by Juba.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya's parliament is due to vote on Thursday on a bill to
let police hold suspects in terrorism-related cases for a
year and take other measures that rights activists say would
threaten civil liberties and free speech.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on