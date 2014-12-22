(African Markets) The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares took their cues from Wall Street and kicked off a holiday-shortened week on a strong footing on Monday, while the euro touched a fresh two-year low against the greenback on divergent monetary policy expectations. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday as Asian markets opened strongly into a holiday-shortened week and as consensus spread that Brent crude prices would likely remain above $60 for the rest of the year. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA SHILLING Kenyan shares fell for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, with East African Breweries among the losers due to profit-taking. The shilling held steady. SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT South African President Jacob Zuma said he was in "perfect" condition after recovering from a bout of fatigue that left him hospitalised in June, playing down reports of health problems. AFRICA EBOLA The United Nations mission to fight Ebola should be wound down quickly once the battle is won, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday during his first tour of countries stricken with the virus. LIBERIA EBOLA Turnout for Liberian parliamentary elections on Saturday appeared to be low as concerns about Ebola kept many voters at home. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on