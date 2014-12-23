(African Markets)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
EVENTS:
GLOBAL MARKETS
A holiday lull settled over Asian markets on Tuesday after
Wall Street closed at historic highs while oil prices
suffered a stinging setback after Saudi Arabia quashed all
thought of curbing supply.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices edged up in expectation of firm U.S. economic
data later on Tuesday, with trading thin due to a public
holiday in Japan and as traders begin closing their 2014
positions ahead of Christmas and the New Year.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
RWANDA AID
Belgium has scrapped 40-million-euro ($50-million) of aid to
Rwanda over its failure to meet media freedom and governance
targets, a diplomat at the Belgian embassy in Kigali said on
Monday.
TANZANIA GRAFT SCANDAL
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete fired a senior cabinet
minister on Monday over a graft scandal in the energy sector
that has already led to the resignation of the African
country's attorney general.
MAURITIUS UNEMPLOYMENT
The unemployment rate in Mauritius fell to 7.6 percent
during the third quarter of 2014, down from 7.8 percent in
the second quarter and 8.0 percent a year earlier,
Statistics Mauritius said on Monday.
AFRICA EBOLA
The death toll from Ebola in the three West Africa countries
hardest hit by the epidemic has risen to 7,518 out of 19,340
confirmed cases recorded there to date, the World Health
Organization said on Monday.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Ethiopia is willing to deploy more troops to the African
Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia rather than rotating
in another group from Sierra Leone, given Ebola fears, Prime
Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Monday.
