GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese stocks rallied and the dollar stood tall on
Wednesday thanks to surprisingly robust U.S. economic
growth, helping investors head into the Christmas holidays
in a more relaxed mood after the global markets turbulence
of the past two weeks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures fell toward $61 per barrel on Wednesday,
giving up some of the previous session's gains, as the U.S.
dollar held near its highest level in nearly nine years on
strong data.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
TANZANIA ENERGY
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kiwete's office suspended a
senior energy ministry official on Tuesday, the third
political casualty of a corruption scandal that has rocked
the east African nation.
BURUNDI BUDGET
Aid-dependent Burundi aims to increase its budget by 6.4
percent in 2015, with more money set to go towards
agriculture, energy and infrastructure
projects.[ID:nL6N0U72F6
GHANA OIL
Oil producer Ghana could struggle to pursue its plans to
build schools, roads and hospitals if global oil prices fall
further, President John Mahama has acknowledged in comments
emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
