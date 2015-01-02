NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro started the new year at 29-month lows in Asia after
the head of the European Central Bank fanned expectations it
would take bolder steps on stimulus this month, underlining
the U.S. dollar's rate advantage.
WORLD OIL PRICES
U.S. crude futures CLc1 hit $55.11 a barrel before easing to
around $54.25 a barrel on the first trading day of 2015 in
Asia, supported by a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude
stocks, though China's lacklustre economic data capped gains.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
ETHIOPIA POWER
A much-delayed $1.8 billion dam project under construction
along Ethiopia's Omo river could begin generating power by
June and be fully operational by early 2016, an official said
on Thursday.
KENYA PORTS
Container traffic through East Africa's biggest port of
Mombasa grew by 11.9 percent in 2014, helped by its expanded
capacity, a marketing drive, and new infrastructure built to
shorten the turnaround time for ships, port management said
on Wednesday.
KENYA SECURITY
Gunmen attacked a truck carrying Kenyan soldiers near the
border with Somalia on Thursday, seriously wounding three of
them, police said, in an assault that bore the hallmarks of
Somalia's Islamist militant group al Shabaab.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated a former
intelligence officer on Wednesday to serve as the next police
chief, part of a reshuffle of top security officials after
months of incessant attacks by Islamist militants.
KENYA TREASURIES
The average weighted yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill
fell to 8.532 percent at auction on Wednesday from
8.571 percent last week, the central bank said.
DJIBOUTI POLITICS
Djibouti's government and the Union of National Salvation
(USN)opposition coalition have signed an agreement that will
pave the way for opposition lawmakers to make their first
parliamentary appearance, and for reforms of the country's
electoral body.
AFRICA EBOLA
The Ebola virus is still spreading in West Africa, especially
in Sierra Leone, and the number of known cases globally has
now exceeded 20,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
on Wednesday.
AFRICA EBOLA
A British nurse diagnosed with Ebola earlier this week is
being treated with blood plasma from a survivor of the virus
and an experimental antiviral drug, the London hospital
treating her said on Wednesday.
