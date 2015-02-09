NAIROBI, Feb 9 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
* TANZANIA - Expecting consumer price index data for January.
* MAURITIUS - Statistics office expected to announce latest
inflation numbers
* ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia announces latest decision on its
benchmark lending rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares wobbled on Monday after dismal Chinese trade
data eclipsed a strong U.S. jobs report, raising concerns
about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy and sending the Australian dollar sliding.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices steadied on Monday as falling U.S. oil rig counts
and signs of strong U.S. economic growth were balanced by a
slump in Chinese imports, pointing to lower fuel demand in
the world biggest energy consumer.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
ETHIOPIA INFLATION
Ethiopia's inflation rose to 7.7 percent
year-on-year in January from 7.1 percent in the previous
month, the statistics office said on Friday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan stocks broke a five-day winning streak on profit
taking on Friday, while the shilling was steady around its
strongest levels in more than two weeks.
AFRICA DEBT
Nigerian bond yields could rise next week spurred by election
spending, while yields on Kenyan Treasuries are likely to
fall on the government's lower appetite for domestic
debt
MAURITIUS PROBE
The former prime minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra
Ramgoolam, was arrested over the weekend by police on
suspicion of conspiracy and money laundering, and later
released on bail.
KENYA SECURITY
A Kenyan lawmaker was shot dead in the capital early on
Saturday, in an incident likely to increase pressure on
President Uhuru Kenyatta's government over insecurity in the
east African nation.
SOMALIA MONEY
Somalia's prime minister urged the U.S. government and U.S.
banks to support money transfer firms that offer a lifeline
for many in the war-torn Horn of Africa nation.
NIGERIA ELECTIONS
Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari
called for calm in the country and cautioned against any
violence following the election postponement, which he said
was engineered by the ruling People's Democratic
Party.
EBOLA AID
Britain said on Monday it would contribute 50 million dollars
to a new IMF fund to help West African countries hit by Ebola
to service their debts so they can use their own money to
help save lives.
