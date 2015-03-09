NAIROBI, March 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA - Inflation data to be released IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $59 a barrel on Monday as upbeat jobs data pushed the dollar higher, outweighing geopolitical tensions and the threat of output cuts in Libya and Iraq. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's main share index closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, with Nation Media Group leading stocks lower after a fallout over the mandatory move to digital transmission from analogue. KENYA SUGAR Kenya's government said it has reached a 5 billion shilling ($54.9 million) deal with banks in a plan to revamp cash-strapped Mumias Sugar that involves slashing 300 jobs and halving its board of directors. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian overnight lending rates rose to 11.25 percent on Friday compared with 8.25 percent last week after local currency liquidity tightened following purchases of Treasury bills and foreign exchange, traders said. AFRICA DEBT Nigerian bond yields are seen rising next week on the back of tight naira liquidity and political uncertainty before presidential elections, while longer dated Kenyan debt could be in demand. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was strengthened slightly on Friday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars into the market on Thursday but traders said the local currency was still vulnerable. NIGERIA SECURITY Chad and Niger launched a joint army operation against Boko Haram militants in Nigeria on Sunday, military sources said, stepping up a regional push to end the Sunni Muslim group's six-year insurgency. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Editing by Edith Honan)