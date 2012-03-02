NAIROBI, March 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 300 million rupees of 182-day Treasury
bills.
KENYA-BOC Gases full-year results due on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the euro inched up on Friday after a flood of cheap European
Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone
financial sector, overriding some weak data and concerns about surging oil
prices.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures slipped to $126 on Friday, coming off an 11-month high, as
fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased and the market focused on
lower seasonal demand for oil in the coming months.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
AFRICA CURRENCIES WEEKAHEAD
The Ugandan shilling is likely to depreciate next week as foreign investors pull
back from the bond market amid falling yields. In Kenya, the local currency
could slide after the acting finance minister expressed concerns about a
strengthening shilling.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand pulled back from the previous day's five-month highs
against the dollar while government bonds weakened, with comments from the
Reserve Bank about rising inflation pressures suggesting interest rates will
stay firm for some time.
* South African stocks closed flat on Thursday as commodity shares, particularly
the gold producers, pulled the market lower after an overnight fall in the spot
price and the strengthening of the rand currency.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria raised 111 billion naira ($703.7 million) at a bond auction
on Wednesday, its second this year, with yields on the 2019 bonds marginally
higher than at its previous auction, while yields fell on its 2012 bonds, the
Debt Management Office said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling slipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars
after the finance minister said the central bank should limit the local
currency's appreciation, while stocks rallied for an eighth straight day.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill fell to
18.745 percent at auction on Thursday from 19.152 percent last week in an
oversubscribed sale, the central bank said.
* Kenya Commercial Bank , the country's largest bank by assets, said its
full-year profit jumped 54 percent, boosted by a rise in fees and commissions
and a strong performance at its branches elsewhere in east Africa.
* The average price for the top tea in Kenya, the world's leading exporter, fell
to $3.36 per kg at auction on Wednesday from $3.38 the previously, while volumes
on offer dipped after auctions were disrupted this week.
GHANA MARKETS
Ghana is making a fresh bid to develop a corporate bond market and aims to
achieve five listings in the next three years, an adviser to a new government
bond development panel told Reuters on Thursday.
* Shares in banking stocks rise, lifting the broader GSE Composite Index up
11.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to a five-month high of 1,028.11 points.
UGANDA RATES
Uganda's central bank trimmed its key lending rate by one percentage point for
the second month in a row on Thursday, saying the downward trend in inflation
would accelerate through the year.
ZAMBIA RATING
Fitch revised Zambia's rating outlook to negative from stable on Thursday,
citing concerns about the direction of economic policy in the southern African
state.
MOZAMBIQUE ENERGY
Mozambique wants to impose a capital gains tax on the sale of Cove Energy Plc
, the Africa-focused gas explorer at the centre of a bidding
war.
CAMEROON BONDS
Cameroon's auction of infrastructure bonds on Feb. 29 drew bids totalling 18.5
billion CFA francs ($37.73 million), for 5 billion francs worth of bonds on
offer, with yields ranging from 2.05 to 5 percent, in line with a previous
auction, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on