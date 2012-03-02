NAIROBI, March 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS-Bank of Mauritius to offer 300 million rupees of 182-day Treasury bills. KENYA-BOC Gases full-year results due on Friday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares and the euro inched up on Friday after a flood of cheap European Central Bank funds this week eased fears of a meltdown in the euro zone financial sector, overriding some weak data and concerns about surging oil prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped to $126 on Friday, coming off an 11-month high, as fears of a supply disruption from Saudi Arabia eased and the market focused on lower seasonal demand for oil in the coming months. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES WEEKAHEAD The Ugandan shilling is likely to depreciate next week as foreign investors pull back from the bond market amid falling yields. In Kenya, the local currency could slide after the acting finance minister expressed concerns about a strengthening shilling. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand pulled back from the previous day's five-month highs against the dollar while government bonds weakened, with comments from the Reserve Bank about rising inflation pressures suggesting interest rates will stay firm for some time. * South African stocks closed flat on Thursday as commodity shares, particularly the gold producers, pulled the market lower after an overnight fall in the spot price and the strengthening of the rand currency. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria raised 111 billion naira ($703.7 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, its second this year, with yields on the 2019 bonds marginally higher than at its previous auction, while yields fell on its 2012 bonds, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling slipped on Thursday as importers bought dollars after the finance minister said the central bank should limit the local currency's appreciation, while stocks rallied for an eighth straight day.

* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bill fell to 18.745 percent at auction on Thursday from 19.152 percent last week in an oversubscribed sale, the central bank said. * Kenya Commercial Bank , the country's largest bank by assets, said its full-year profit jumped 54 percent, boosted by a rise in fees and commissions and a strong performance at its branches elsewhere in east Africa.

* The average price for the top tea in Kenya, the world's leading exporter, fell to $3.36 per kg at auction on Wednesday from $3.38 the previously, while volumes on offer dipped after auctions were disrupted this week. GHANA MARKETS Ghana is making a fresh bid to develop a corporate bond market and aims to achieve five listings in the next three years, an adviser to a new government bond development panel told Reuters on Thursday. * Shares in banking stocks rise, lifting the broader GSE Composite Index up 11.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to a five-month high of 1,028.11 points.

UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank trimmed its key lending rate by one percentage point for the second month in a row on Thursday, saying the downward trend in inflation would accelerate through the year. ZAMBIA RATING Fitch revised Zambia's rating outlook to negative from stable on Thursday, citing concerns about the direction of economic policy in the southern African state. MOZAMBIQUE ENERGY Mozambique wants to impose a capital gains tax on the sale of Cove Energy Plc

, the Africa-focused gas explorer at the centre of a bidding war. CAMEROON BONDS Cameroon's auction of infrastructure bonds on Feb. 29 drew bids totalling 18.5 billion CFA francs ($37.73 million), for 5 billion francs worth of bonds on offer, with yields ranging from 2.05 to 5 percent, in line with a previous auction, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

