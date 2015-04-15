NAIROBI, April 15 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer price
inflation data for March
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets stumbled on Wednesday as relief China had matched
its own growth target was soured by poor readings on consumer
demand and industrial activity, underlining the need for more
policy action by Beijing.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S.
production, but gains were capped by Chinese quarterly growth
slowing to a six-year low.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling slid to its lowest in more than three
years on Tuesday, leading the central bank to say that it had
enough reserves to deal with shocks, but traders said any
intervention would not reverse the weakening trend.
UGANDA MARKETS
The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday as dollar demand
increased when the central bank boosted local currency
liquidity, and traders said the regulator may intervene to
support the unit if it fell further.
SOMALIA SECURITY
Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked a government building
housing two ministries in the Somali capital on Tuesday, setting
off two big blasts before gunmen stormed inside, killing at
least 10 people, police and the rebels said.
KENYA SECURITY
Rights groups criticised Kenya's government on Tuesday for
including two prominent Muslim groups on a list of possible
supporters of al Shabaab, the Somali Islamists behind this
month's Garissa university attack that killed 148
people.
BURUNDI TEA
Burundi's tea export revenues rose 52 percent in the first
quarter of 2015 from a year before, after a fall in Kenyan tea
production helped boost prices of the commodity in the regional
market, the country's tea board said on Tuesday.
IVORY COAST INFLATION
Ivory Coast's consumer price inflation rose to 1.7 percent
year-on-year in March from 1.3 percent in February, data from
the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Editing by Edith Honan)