KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in
equities and rose on Thursday, while weak U.S. economic data
sent the dollar lower.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on Thursday
after a rally of more than 5 percent the previous session and
analysts said more price rises were likely despite market
oversupply.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling weakened on Wednesday as some importers
sought dollars now based on expectations that the U.S. currency
would cost more later in the month. Shares drifted
lower.
BURUNDI ECONOMY
Burundi tax revenues rose 21 percent to 166.5 billion
francs($107 million) in the first quarter of this year, partly
due to higher tax collections on business profits, the revenue
board said on Wednesday.
GHANA INFLATION
Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose
marginally to 16.6 percent in March from 16.5 percent in the
previous month, driven by the depreciation of the local
currency, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday as power supplier
Eskom implemented widespread electricity cuts for the fourth
straight day, while attacks against foreign nationals also
weighed on sentiment.
KENYA TREASURIES
The weighted average yields on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day
Treasury bills edged up at auction on Wednesday, the central
bank said.
