NAIROBI, April 17 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
An index of Asian shares edged away from fresh seven-year highs
on Friday but was still on track to score weekly gains, while
the dollar languished after lacklustre U.S. economic data made a
near-term interest rate hike appear less likely.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil prices fell over a dollar on Friday, ending a
run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its
output surged in March, adding to a global glut.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's benchmark index slipped 0.9 percent on Thursday with
trading focused on banks, while the shilling held steady near
three-year lows.
TANZANIA MOBILE
The number of mobile phone subscribers in Tanzania rose by 16
percent in 2014 to 31.86 million, the telecoms regulator said,
marking further growth in the communications sector already
ranked as the fastest expanding in the economy.
TANZANIA MARKETS
Tanzania's shilling fell to a record low to the dollar on
Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from
energy firms and manufacturers, and traders said it would remain
weak for months.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South African power utility Eskom resumed widespread electricity
cuts for the fifth straight day on Thursday in Africa's most
advanced economy, as it battles to repair aging power plants.
SOUTH AFRICA MIGRANTS
South African police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on
Thursday to disperse a crowd of anti-immigrant protesters in an
eastern suburb of Johannesburg, the country's biggest commercial
city, a Reuters witness said.
