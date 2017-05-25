May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and
currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the
dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes
and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices rose on Thursday ahead of an OPEC meeting
expected to extend production cuts into 2018 in an attempt
to drain a global glut that has depressed markets for almost
three years.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand rallied to a 4-week high against the
dollar on Wednesday and government bonds gained after annual
consumer inflation fell more than expected as food price
rises eased.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's central bank plans to sell an undisclosed amount
of dollars on Tuesday to settle a backlog of foreign
exchange demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports,
traders said.
NIGERIA OIL
Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute
between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich
Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenya shilling remained unchanged against the
dollar on Wednesday helped by low dollar demand offset by
supply from local producers.
KENYA BLASTS
Eight Kenyan security officers were killed in two separate
roadside bombings in eastern Kenya on Wednesday, senior
officials said, and Somali Islamist militants claimed both
attacks.
KENYA GRAIN
A Kenyan government scheme to subsidise staple maize flour
has hit problems over shortages, stoking anger over high
food prices ahead of a national election in August.
SOUTH SUDAN BANKING
Kenya's Equity Bank Group has closed more than
half of its branches in war-ravaged South Sudan because of a
mix of hyperinflation, a battered local currency and an
economic slowdown, its chief executive officer said.
SOUTH AFRICA INFLATION
South Africa's headline consumer inflation fell to within
the central bank's target range in April as food price rises
slowed, data showed on Wednesday, sending the rand currency
to a new 4-week high and boosting hopes for a rate cut later
this year.
