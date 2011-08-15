(Fixes para 2 to read August 15, not July 15)
NAIROBI, Aug 15The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
* Botswana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Mozambique due to release July inflation data anytime
from August 15.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian equities bounced on Monday and safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc
fell as market players cautiously returned to pick up bargains after last's week wild
ride, though concerns over the weak global economic outlook may keep gains in check.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Demand for Kenyan bonds is expected to be low next week following the central bank's
decision to stop injecting liquidity, while Ugandan yields are likely to rise
significantly.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday but faced further losses after
a turbulent week in which it hit its weakest levels in more than a year as investors
spooked by debt woes in the U.S. and Europe fled to safer havens like the yen.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank lending rates jumped to 10.41 percent on average this week, from 7.26
percent last week, after the state-owned energy company NNPC withdrew a portion of its
deposits with some lenders, traders said on Friday.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Former World Bank managing director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will arrive back in Nigeria to
be sworn in as finance minister this week, the presidency said on Sunday, a month after
the rest of President Goodluck Jonathan's cabinet was announced.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling closed Friday trade at 92.55/75 against the dollar, stronger
than Thursday's close of 93.45/65.
The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
fell by 0.24 percent to close at 3,511.10 points on Friday.
KENYA OVERNIGHT LENDING
Kenya's central bank tightened the rules for banks borrowing from its overnight discount
window on Friday, with the twin aims of shoring up drying liquidity while lending
support to the country's battered currency.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for mid-August to
mid-September citing a weaker local currency and slightly higher international fuel
costs, the Energy Regulatory Commission said on Sunday.
UGANDA CURRENCY
Uganda's central bank sold an undisclosed amount of U.S. dollars to help the shilling
rally against the greenback in the final minutes of trading on Friday,
after the local currency sunk to another record low.
MAURITIUS MARKETS
Air Mauritius , the Indian ocean island national airline, gave up 2.8 percent
to close at 17.30 rupees on Friday after it posted a loss in its first quarter.
The airline which reported a loss of 11.1 million euros on Thursday blamed a low season
and high fuel prices.
The Mauritius benchmark SEMDEX Index rose 0.53 percent to 1,945.94 on improved
market sentiment.
MAURITIUS POLITICS
The prime minister of Mauritius accused his former ally and finance minister on Saturday
of treason for quitting the ruling coalition, but said the government stay in power with
a slim majority to avert a political crisis in the Indian Ocean island.
TANZANIA TELECOMS
Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 20 percent to 21 million last year, but low
tariffs due to a vicious price war are expected to diminish the appetite for investment
in the telecoms sector, industry officials said.
SOUTH AFRICA, BURUNDI INVESTMENT
South Africa plans to invest in tourism, energy and infrastructure in Burundi to help
the central African nation which is still struggling to revive its economy after two
decades of civil war.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's economy will grow by a continent-leading 13.5 percent this year thanks to the
onset of oil revenues, but the fiscal deficit may exceed the government's projections, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday.
GHANA GOLD OUTPUT
Ghana gold production rose 14 pct for the first quarter of 2011 versus a year ago to
796,797 ounces, and gold revenues during the same period soared 47 percent to $1.15 bln,
the West African nation's chamber of mines said on Friday.
CONGO REPUBLIC REVENUES
The Republic of Congo's non-crude revenues rose 25 percent to 500 billion CFA Francs
($1,087 billion) in the first-half of the year, Congo's president Denis Sassou N'Guesso
said on Friday, adding the economy needed to ease its reliance on an oil industry poised
for decline.
