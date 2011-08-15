(Fixes para 2 to read August 15, not July 15)

NAIROBI, Aug 15The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - EVENTS: * Botswana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Mozambique due to release July inflation data anytime from August 15. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian equities bounced on Monday and safe-haven assets like gold and the Swiss franc fell as market players cautiously returned to pick up bargains after last's week wild ride, though concerns over the weak global economic outlook may keep gains in check. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Demand for Kenyan bonds is expected to be low next week following the central bank's decision to stop injecting liquidity, while Ugandan yields are likely to rise significantly. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday but faced further losses after a turbulent week in which it hit its weakest levels in more than a year as investors spooked by debt woes in the U.S. and Europe fled to safer havens like the yen. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates jumped to 10.41 percent on average this week, from 7.26 percent last week, after the state-owned energy company NNPC withdrew a portion of its deposits with some lenders, traders said on Friday. NIGERIA POLITICS Former World Bank managing director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will arrive back in Nigeria to be sworn in as finance minister this week, the presidency said on Sunday, a month after the rest of President Goodluck Jonathan's cabinet was announced. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling closed Friday trade at 92.55/75 against the dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 93.45/65. The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell by 0.24 percent to close at 3,511.10 points on Friday. KENYA OVERNIGHT LENDING Kenya's central bank tightened the rules for banks borrowing from its overnight discount window on Friday, with the twin aims of shoring up drying liquidity while lending support to the country's battered currency. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya increased pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene for mid-August to mid-September citing a weaker local currency and slightly higher international fuel costs, the Energy Regulatory Commission said on Sunday. UGANDA CURRENCY Uganda's central bank sold an undisclosed amount of U.S. dollars to help the shilling rally against the greenback in the final minutes of trading on Friday, after the local currency sunk to another record low. MAURITIUS MARKETS Air Mauritius , the Indian ocean island national airline, gave up 2.8 percent to close at 17.30 rupees on Friday after it posted a loss in its first quarter. The airline which reported a loss of 11.1 million euros on Thursday blamed a low season and high fuel prices. The Mauritius benchmark SEMDEX Index rose 0.53 percent to 1,945.94 on improved market sentiment. MAURITIUS POLITICS The prime minister of Mauritius accused his former ally and finance minister on Saturday of treason for quitting the ruling coalition, but said the government stay in power with a slim majority to avert a political crisis in the Indian Ocean island. TANZANIA TELECOMS Tanzania's mobile phone subscribers rose 20 percent to 21 million last year, but low tariffs due to a vicious price war are expected to diminish the appetite for investment in the telecoms sector, industry officials said. SOUTH AFRICA, BURUNDI INVESTMENT South Africa plans to invest in tourism, energy and infrastructure in Burundi to help the central African nation which is still struggling to revive its economy after two decades of civil war. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's economy will grow by a continent-leading 13.5 percent this year thanks to the onset of oil revenues, but the fiscal deficit may exceed the government's projections, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. GHANA GOLD OUTPUT Ghana gold production rose 14 pct for the first quarter of 2011 versus a year ago to 796,797 ounces, and gold revenues during the same period soared 47 percent to $1.15 bln, the West African nation's chamber of mines said on Friday. CONGO REPUBLIC REVENUES The Republic of Congo's non-crude revenues rose 25 percent to 500 billion CFA Francs ($1,087 billion) in the first-half of the year, Congo's president Denis Sassou N'Guesso said on Friday, adding the economy needed to ease its reliance on an oil industry poised for decline.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on