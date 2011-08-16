NAIROBI, Aug 16The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - Rwanda due to release its July inflation data for July anytime starting on Tuesday. *UGANDA- Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki starts three-day state visit to Uganda. *ANGOLA - Leaders of the Southern African Development Community due to meet. Meeting may discuss political developments in Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Angola. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after Wall Street shares climbed for a third straight session, while the euro steadied as traders awaited talks between leaders of France and Germany on what further measures they can take to contain Europe's debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand relinquished some of its earlier gains against the dollar on Monday but was higher on the day, buoyed by foreign demand for high yielding local debt which helped offset lingering concerns over the global economy. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira weakened further against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday after demand outstripped supply at a bi-weekly foreign exchange auction, traders said. NIGERIA OIL INDUSTRY Nigeria will lose $3 billion a year due to changes in tax terms proposed in an oil reform bill before parliament, the government's oil transparency agency said, the latest debate in years of wrangling over the plans to overhaul Africa's largest energy industry. Also, Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC said on Monday it will reduce its stake in the long-delayed Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project to 30 percent, from its current 49 percent, to secure much-needed investment. NIGERIA SECURITY A man was shot dead by Nigerian police on Monday in a failed attempt to bomb police headquarters in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, a day before a report on Islamist sect attacks in the region is submitted to President Goodluck Jonathan. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday and was seen firming due to a squeeze on shilling liquidity in the money markets. It closed at 92.60/80, barely changed from Friday's close of 92.55/75. Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index edged down for a second session by 0.27 percent to 3,501.64 points. KENYA OVERNIGHT RATE Kenya's central bank raised on Monday its discount window rate to 11.34 percent from 6.25 percent previously, a posting on its website showed, after it revised its overnight lending rules last week. TANZANIA INFLATION Tanzania's inflation rose for the ninth successive month in July on the back of higher food and energy costs and analysts said it was set to keep rising due to a poor supply outlook for staple foods and the cost of importing oil. TANZANIA FUEL PRICES Tanzania's energy regulatory body raised the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Monday, in a routine bi-weekly price review, due to high oil prices and the depreciation of the shilling. TANZANIA ELECTRICITY Tanzania plans to spend 1.2 trillion Tanzanian shillings ($741.89 million) by the end of next year for emergency power projects aimed at ending chronic energy shortages in east Africa's second-largest economy. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi posted significant gains against the dollar on Monday due to decreased corporate demand for dollars, extending a rally that began on Friday after a series of falls last week, traders said. Shares in Ghana's banking stocks fell, dragging the GSE Composite Index lower by 4.24 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,176.10 points as retail investors took profit after recent gains, traders said. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's consumer inflation slowed slightly to 7.8 percent year-on-year in July from 7.9 percent in June, the country's Central Statistics Office said on Monday. MOZAMBIQUE, BRAZIL FARMING DEAL Mozambique invites Brazilian soy, corn and cotton growers to plant on its savanna and introduce their farming know-how to sub-Saharan Africa, the head of Mato Grosso state's cotton producers association Ampa said on Monday. ZAMBIA COPPER Copper output in Zambia, Africa's top producer of the metal, decreased to 472,891 tonnes in January-July 2011, compared with 478,734 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. MALAWI PROTESTS Malawi police killed 19 unarmed citizens and shot 58 others during protests in July, the government's rights body said on Monday, in the first official report on unprecedented rallies against President Bingu wa Mutharika's government.

