NAIROBI, Aug 17The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

*MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions a new five-year Treasury bond. *ANGOLA - Leaders of the Southern African Development Community hold meeting. Meeting may discuss political developments in Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Angola. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.9 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a weak growth outlook for the country's main trading partner bloc and showing the worst performance among its emerging market peers. NIGERIA BANKS VOTE Nigeria's state asset management company (AMCON) said it expects five of the nine banks that were bailed out for $4 billion to call extraordinary general meetings by Sept. 30, so shareholders can vote on recapitalisation deals signed with investors. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's headline inflation unexpectedly fell in July, data showed, reaching its lowest level for more than three years following an aggressive period of monetary tightening by the central bank. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by interbank dollar demand following market talk that the central bank had started to purchase hard currencies directly from exporters. It closed at 93.10/30 to the dollar, down 0.5 percent from Monday's close of 92.60/80. The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index gained 0.16 percent to close at 3,507.34 points. TANZANIA EXPLORATION Tanzania has awarded oil and gas exploration rights for the northern side of Lake Tanganyika to a subsidiary of French energy company Total SA , its state-run petroleum agency said on Tuesday. RWANDA INFLATION Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 7.14 percent in July year-on-year, faster than June's 5.82 percent pace, lifted by a jump in the cost of vegetables, meat and non-alcoholic beverages, official data showed on Tuesday. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual inflation slowed to its lowest level in 11 months in July as the country aims to cut inflation drastically by year end. ANGOLA OIL EXPORTS Angola is scheduled in October to export the first cargo of oil from Total's Pazflor field, one of several new projects expected to counter a decline in supplies from Africa's second-largest producer. ANGOLA POLITICS Lawmakers from the Angolan opposition party UNITA walked out of a key parliament debate on Tuesday, accusing the ruling MPLA of undermining the independence of the national elections committee ahead of a ballot next year, state news agency Angop reported. IFC SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA INVESTMENTS The World Bank's investment arm said on Tuesday its investments in sub Saharan Africa dropped 8.3 percent to $2.2 billion in its 2011 fiscal year, but it expects to step up investment in the coming year. GHANA PETROLEUM Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabian firm PetroSaudi International, to jointly explore, develop and produce oil and gas and related services in Ghana, the GNPC said on Tuesday. BENIN PIRACY Benin is seeking to buy planes and patrol boats to fight a rise in piracy off its coast, and may also ask the United Nations for help policing regional waters, the U.S. envoy to the West African state said on Tuesday.

