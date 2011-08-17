NAIROBI, Aug 17The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
EVENTS:
*MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions a new five-year Treasury bond.
*ANGOLA - Leaders of the Southern African Development Community hold meeting. Meeting
may discuss political developments in Malawi, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Angola.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down mainly by hi-tech firms, while the euro
wobbled after French and German leaders failed to deliver a solution to the euro zone
debt crisis and restore investor confidence after a global market rout.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell as much as 1.9 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed
down by a weak growth outlook for the country's main trading partner bloc and showing
the worst performance among its emerging market peers.
NIGERIA BANKS VOTE
Nigeria's state asset management company (AMCON) said it expects five of the nine banks
that were bailed out for $4 billion to call extraordinary general meetings by Sept. 30,
so shareholders can vote on recapitalisation deals signed with
investors.
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's headline inflation unexpectedly fell in July, data showed, reaching its
lowest level for more than three years following an aggressive period of monetary
tightening by the central bank.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by
interbank dollar demand following market talk that the central bank had started to
purchase hard currencies directly from exporters.
It closed at 93.10/30 to the dollar, down 0.5 percent from
Monday's close of 92.60/80.
The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index gained 0.16 percent to
close at 3,507.34 points.
TANZANIA EXPLORATION
Tanzania has awarded oil and gas exploration rights for the northern side of Lake
Tanganyika to a subsidiary of French energy company Total SA , its state-run
petroleum agency said on Tuesday.
RWANDA INFLATION
Consumer prices in Rwanda's urban areas rose 7.14 percent in July
year-on-year, faster than June's 5.82 percent pace, lifted by a jump in the cost of
vegetables, meat and non-alcoholic beverages, official data showed on Tuesday.
ANGOLA INFLATION
Angola's annual inflation slowed to its lowest level in 11 months in July as the
country aims to cut inflation drastically by year end.
ANGOLA OIL EXPORTS
Angola is scheduled in October to export the first cargo of oil from Total's
Pazflor field, one of several new projects expected to counter a decline in supplies
from Africa's second-largest producer.
ANGOLA POLITICS
Lawmakers from the Angolan opposition party UNITA walked out of a key parliament debate
on Tuesday, accusing the ruling MPLA of undermining the independence of the national
elections committee ahead of a ballot next year, state news agency Angop reported.
IFC SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA INVESTMENTS
The World Bank's investment arm said on Tuesday its investments in sub Saharan Africa
dropped 8.3 percent to $2.2 billion in its 2011 fiscal year, but it expects to step up
investment in the coming year.
GHANA PETROLEUM
Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding
with Saudi Arabian firm PetroSaudi International, to jointly explore, develop and
produce oil and gas and related services in Ghana, the GNPC said on Tuesday.
BENIN PIRACY
Benin is seeking to buy planes and patrol boats to fight a rise in piracy off its
coast, and may also ask the United Nations for help policing regional waters, the U.S.
envoy to the West African state said on Tuesday.
