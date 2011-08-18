NAIROBI, Aug 18The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 2 billion shillings. *ZAMBIA - Zambia central bank issues results of its latest Trasury bill auction. *UGANDA - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki on state visit to Uganda, to hold news conference alongside his host President Yoweri Museveni. *LIBERIA - Botswana's President Seretse Khama Ian Khama in Liberia for two-day visit. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell on Thursday on profit-booking by nervous investors, while the Swiss franc stayed firm after plans to curb the currency disappointed those looking for more drastic action. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's benchmark 2015 bond yield hit an all-time low on Wednesday, extending a recent trend as further signs of weak economic growth have dashed expectations for an interest rate rise this year. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira was flat against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Tuesday but weakened at the central bank's bi-weekly auction after all the demand for the greenback was not met, traders said. NIGERIA FINANCE MINISTER Former World Bank managing director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was sworn in as Nigeria's finance minister and chief coordinator of economic affairs by President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, a month after the rest of his cabinet was announced. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Wednesday on energy sector importers buying the greenback, to close at 93.20/40 against the dollar, weaker than Tuesday's close of 93.10/30. The Nairobi Stock Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index inched up for a second day by 0.27 percent to close at 3,516.75 points. KENYA DISCOUNT WINDOW RATE Kenya's central bank raised on Thursday its discount window rate to 17.89 percent from 15.68 percent a day earlier, a posting on its website showed, on the back of its revised overnight lending rules last week. KENYA BANKING Rand Merchant Bank, the investment banking arm of South African group FirstRand , has set up in Nairobi to target large and medium-sized Kenyan firms and expand its presence in fast-growing east Africa. {ID:nL5E7JH15G] UGANDA PROTESTS Ugandan police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse opposition supporters who had gathered in a Kampala suburb on Wednesday to mourn people killed during demonstrations earlier this year. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania's economy will grow by a median 6.7 percent this year from 7.0 percent last year, weighed down by chronic energy shortages, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Growth in Zambia's economy is set to slow slightly to 6.9 percent this year from 7.1 percent in 2010 as copper output falls in Africa's largest producer of the commodity, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. NAMIBIA MINING TAX Namibia has decided not to go ahead with its plan to raise the mining tax for companies in the non-diamond sector to 44 percent after the industry expressed concerns, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION Mozambique's consumer inflation quickened to 10.24 percent year-on-year in July from 10.0 percent in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed.

