NAIROBI, Aug 19The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.

- - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - Central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks tumbled as much as 4 percent on Friday on growing fears that the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a systemic banking crisis on the continent. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA MONEY Nigeria looks set to overtake South Africa as the continent's biggest issuer of local government debt with a planned $650 million auction by one of its states in October, but sub-national bonds remain far off for much of Africa. AFRICA CURRENCIES Strong demand for the dollar in Nigeria and Uganda is expected to weaken local currencies while Kenya's shilling looks set to strengthen due to a liquidity squeeze. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African benchmark stocks booked their biggest daily decline in more than 15 months on Thursday, tracking equity losses elsewhere on resurgent worries about the global economy which also hit the rand. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria raised 93 billion naira ($604.3 million) in 3-, 5- and 10-year sovereign bonds <0#NGTSY=> on Wednesday, at its eighth debt auction of the year, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday. NIGERIA SECURITY A seven-man committee appointed by President Goodluck Jonathan to review almost daily attacks by a radical Islamist sect in Nigeria's northeast has been granted a two-week extension to complete its report. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained against the dollar on Thursday, aided by a liquidity crunch in money markets that has made it expensive for banks to hold dollars, while stocks rose for a third session as investors felt recent selling was overdone. It closed at 92.75/95 against the dollar, stronger than Wednesday's close of 93.20/40. The Nairobi Stock Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index finished 0.67 percent higher to 3,540.42 points on Thursday. KENYA MONETARY POLICY Kenya's central bank governor said on Thursday he was satisfied the bank's tightening of monetary policy through a revised discount window rate was working and that its tightening stance would continue as double digit inflation remained a concern. Also, Kenya has room to tighten monetary policy without damaging its growth prospects and its move to control liquidity through the overnight window is a step in the right direction, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. KENYA RATE Kenya's central bank would no longer display its discount window rate as the rate did not have all the information needed to drive the next day's trading, it said in a statement on its website, a week after tightening its overnight lending rules. KENYA PORTS Kenya, whose main port serves as a gateway to landlocked countries in east Africa, plans to build a $300 million second container terminal at Mombasa to handle increased trade within the region, a senior ports official said on Thursday. EAST AFRICA INVESTMENT Fusion Capital, part of Britain's Fusion Investments, will invest its new $150 million private equity fund in small and medium-sized enterprises across east Africa, its chief executive said on Thursday. MAURITIUS TOURISM Mauritius saw a 7.5 percent increase in gross tourism receipts in the first half of 2011 to 21.3 billion rupees ($760 million), data showed on Thursday. SOMALIA EXPLORATION Canadian oil and gas explorer Africa Oil Corp has signed a contract for a drilling rig for two exploration wells it plans to sink in Africa's Puntland with it partners. ZAMBIA POLITICS Campaigning for Zambia's September presidential election is in full swing with the incumbent launching an expensive building project at a time when state coffers are coming under pressure from declining revenue from its main export, copper. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO MINING Congo's government has sold its minority stake in two confiscated copper mining projects for $30 million, and the state mining company involved has paid millions to fund upcoming elections, according to a senior lawmaker and documents.

