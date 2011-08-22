The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 22.
EVENTS:
PORT LOUIS - Mauritius trade statistics for June, 2011 expected. Mauritius' trade
deficit widened 24.4 percent year-on-year in May to 6.9 billion rupees ($243.8
million), due mainly to higher costs of fuel.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks turned positive on Monday, recovering a small portion of last week's steep
losses, while gold shot to new highs as investors worried about the sluggish U.S.
economic outlook and Europe's debt crisis.
LIBYA CONFLICT
* Jubilant rebel fighters swept into the heart of Tripoli as Muammar Gaddafi's forces
collapsed and crowds took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the rapidly
approaching end of his four decades of absolute power.
* TAKE A LOOK-Libyan rebels enter heart of Tripoli
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude LCOc1 dropped more than $2 on Monday to around $106 a barrel on the
potential for a resumption of exports from OPEC-member Libya as a six-month civil war
there appeared close to an end.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
AFRICA DEBT
Yields on Nigerian bonds are likely to rise next week despite a drop in inflation in
July, while low demand is expected at a Kenyan bond auction on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The yield on South Africa's four-year government bond closed at a record low on Friday
as prices rose on expectations the central bank would keep interest rates steady or
even cut them before year-end, as the global growth outlook deteriorates.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian interbank rates dropped to 8.0 percent on average this week from 10.41 percent
last week after a large portion of July's budgetary allocations to government agencies
hit the financial system, traders said.
KENYA MARKETS
* The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Friday as energy sector
importers
bought the U.S. currency after its slide the previous day, while stocks rose for a
fourth straight session as investors continued
bargain hunting.
* Yields on Kenya's 30-year and five-year Treasury bonds are expected to head higher
at next week's sale in step with a sharp jump in the short end of the curve after the
central bank moved to tighten rules for banks borrowing from its overnight window.
ZIMBABWE POLITICS
The death of a top Zimbabwean army general in a bizarre fire has changed the dynamics
in internal ZANU-PF battles over President Robert Mugabe's succession, but analysts say
the issue remains unsettled and could lead to some bruising battles ahead.
GHANA DEBT
The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 9.26 percent
at a Aug. 19 auction from 9.26 percent at the last auction.
MAURITIUS DEBT
The weighted yield on the Mauritian benchmark 91-day Treasury bill rose to 4.34 percent
on
Friday from 4.33 percent at its previous auction, the central bank said on Friday.
