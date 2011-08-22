The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 22.

- - - - - EVENTS: PORT LOUIS - Mauritius trade statistics for June, 2011 expected. Mauritius' trade deficit widened 24.4 percent year-on-year in May to 6.9 billion rupees ($243.8 million), due mainly to higher costs of fuel. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks turned positive on Monday, recovering a small portion of last week's steep losses, while gold shot to new highs as investors worried about the sluggish U.S. economic outlook and Europe's debt crisis. LIBYA CONFLICT * Jubilant rebel fighters swept into the heart of Tripoli as Muammar Gaddafi's forces collapsed and crowds took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the rapidly approaching end of his four decades of absolute power. * TAKE A LOOK-Libyan rebels enter heart of Tripoli WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude LCOc1 dropped more than $2 on Monday to around $106 a barrel on the potential for a resumption of exports from OPEC-member Libya as a six-month civil war there appeared close to an end. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields on Nigerian bonds are likely to rise next week despite a drop in inflation in July, while low demand is expected at a Kenyan bond auction on Wednesday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The yield on South Africa's four-year government bond closed at a record low on Friday as prices rose on expectations the central bank would keep interest rates steady or even cut them before year-end, as the global growth outlook deteriorates. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank rates dropped to 8.0 percent on average this week from 10.41 percent last week after a large portion of July's budgetary allocations to government agencies hit the financial system, traders said. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Friday as energy sector importers bought the U.S. currency after its slide the previous day, while stocks rose for a fourth straight session as investors continued bargain hunting. * Yields on Kenya's 30-year and five-year Treasury bonds are expected to head higher at next week's sale in step with a sharp jump in the short end of the curve after the central bank moved to tighten rules for banks borrowing from its overnight window. ZIMBABWE POLITICS The death of a top Zimbabwean army general in a bizarre fire has changed the dynamics in internal ZANU-PF battles over President Robert Mugabe's succession, but analysts say the issue remains unsettled and could lead to some bruising battles ahead. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said on Friday that the yield on its 91-day bill fell to 9.26 percent at a Aug. 19 auction from 9.26 percent at the last auction. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted yield on the Mauritian benchmark 91-day Treasury bill rose to 4.34 percent on Friday from 4.33 percent at its previous auction, the central bank said on Friday.

For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1573.000 Tanzanian Shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough)