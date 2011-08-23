The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 23.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday after modest gains on Wall Street, but remained deep in negative territory for the month, while gold hit another record above $1,910 an ounce as investors continued to fret about the health of the global economy. LIBYA CONFLICT A son of Muammar Gaddafi who rebels said they had captured appeared with cheering supporters in Tripoli, giving a boost to forces loyal to the veteran leader trying to fight off insurgents who say they control most of the capital. TAKE A LOOK-Libyan rebels enter heart of Tripoli WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose toward $109 on Tuesday as fighting in Libya continued and in anticipation of a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds took a breather on Monday, with yields coming off record lows as some dealers cashed in their holdings after a strong rally last week. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira fell to its weakest in almost two months against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday after the central bank removed restrictions on the amount of dollars lenders could sell to bureaux de change. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling lost marginal ground against the dollar on Monday due to dollar demand, especially from the energy sector and manufacturers, while the stock exchange's main index was down 1 percent. ZAMBIA DEBT Increased government spending ahead of elections in Zambia next month has pushed the yield on its 2-year bond to its highest in nearly two years and driven up yields on other shorter-dated bonds, analysts said on Monday. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi currency traded flat on Monday due to a subdued corporate demand for dollars, but could make some gains during the week, traders said.

