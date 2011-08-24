The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 24.

- - - - - EVENTS * Auction results 5-year and 30-year Kenyan Treasury bonds worth 10 billion shillings. For preview * Kenya offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills * Uganda offers Treasury bills worth 95 billion shillings * Namibia central bank rate decision. The bank left the benchmark rate unchanged at 6.0 percent in June saying it wanted to give the economy some breathing space. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by speculation that the Federal Reserve may signal further moves to support the struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered out, while gold rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months. LIBYA CONFLICT A beleaguered Muammar Gaddafi vowed on Wednesday to fight on to death or victory after rebels forced him to abandon his Tripoli stronghold in what appeared to be a decisive blow against the Libyan leader's 42-year rule. TAKE A LOOK-Libyan conflict WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude prices steadied above $109 on Wednesday as investors pinned their hopes on the U.S. Federal Reserve to inject fresh stimulus measures to boost the world's largest economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African government bonds ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding the bulk of intraday gains as investors judged a reaction to dovish comments from the central bank earlier in the day had been overdone. NIGERIA POWER Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan announced on Tuesday a new state company that will guarantee to pay for power generated in Africa's most populous nation, potentially opening the way for billions of dollars of investment. KENYA MARKETS The weighted average interbank lending rate hit 22.3 percent on Tuesday. The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by proceeds from tea exports and commercial banks unwinding dollar positions, while the stock exchange's main share index dipped. KENYA REFORMS President Mwai Kibaki named a new attorney general on Tuesday as part of reforms to improve public confidence in Kenya's judiciary as a new constitution is slowly implemented. UGANDA MARKETS, GAYS BILL Uganda's cabinet has blocked an attempt by some legislators to reintroduce a bill that called for the death penalty for gays who are considered "repeat offenders". The Ugandan shilling fell on Tuesday after as dollar demand from the manufacturing sector weighed, and traders said a Treasury bill sale on Wednesday was unlikely to offer the local currency any relief. GHANA OIL Anadarko, Kosmos Energy announce Ghana offshore light oil discovery. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Zimbabwe's year-end inflation target of 4.5 percent has come under pressure from rising food prices, but the government has no current plans to revise its forecast, Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on

