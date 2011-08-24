The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 24.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* Auction results 5-year and 30-year Kenyan Treasury bonds worth 10 billion shillings.
* Kenya offers 3 billion shillings of 182-day Treasury bills
* Uganda offers Treasury bills worth 95 billion shillings
* Namibia central bank rate decision. The bank left the benchmark rate unchanged at 6.0
percent in June saying it wanted to give the economy some breathing space.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rally fuelled by speculation that the Federal
Reserve may signal further moves to support the struggling U.S. economy swiftly petered
out, while gold rebounded from its sharpest one-day slide in 18 months.
LIBYA CONFLICT
A beleaguered Muammar Gaddafi vowed on Wednesday to fight on to death or victory after
rebels forced him to abandon his Tripoli stronghold in what appeared to be a decisive
blow against the Libyan leader's 42-year rule.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude prices steadied above $109 on Wednesday as investors pinned their hopes on
the U.S. Federal Reserve to inject fresh stimulus measures to boost the world's largest
economy.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African government bonds ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding the bulk of
intraday gains as investors judged a reaction to dovish comments from the central bank
earlier in the day had been overdone.
NIGERIA POWER
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan announced on Tuesday a new state company that will
guarantee to pay for power generated in Africa's most populous nation, potentially
opening the way for billions of dollars of investment.
KENYA MARKETS
The weighted average interbank lending rate hit 22.3 percent on Tuesday.
The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by proceeds
from tea exports and commercial banks unwinding dollar positions,
while the stock exchange's main share index dipped.
KENYA REFORMS
President Mwai Kibaki named a new attorney general on Tuesday as part of reforms to
improve public confidence in Kenya's judiciary as a new constitution is slowly
implemented.
UGANDA MARKETS, GAYS BILL
Uganda's cabinet has blocked an attempt by some legislators to reintroduce a bill that
called for the death penalty for gays who are considered "repeat offenders".
The Ugandan shilling fell on Tuesday after as dollar demand from the
manufacturing sector weighed, and traders said a Treasury bill sale on Wednesday was
unlikely to offer the local currency any relief.
GHANA OIL
Anadarko, Kosmos Energy announce Ghana offshore light oil discovery.
ZIMBABWE INFLATION
Zimbabwe's year-end inflation target of 4.5 percent has come under pressure from rising
food prices, but the government has no current plans to revise its forecast, Finance
Minister Tendai Biti said on Tuesday.
