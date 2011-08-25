The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 25.

- - - - - EVENTS * Results of Nigerian Treasury bill auction due * Kenya sells 2 billion shillings of 91-day Treasury bills * Results of Zambian Treasury bill auction due * Zambia August inflation data due. Rate was 9.0 percent in July, unchanged from June. * African Union's Peace and Security Council foreign ministers meet in Addis Ababa to discuss Libya. Heads of state meet on Friday. GLOBAL MARKETS Gold sold off in the biggest one-day percentage drop since December 2008, during the financial crisis, while the dollar rose on Wednesday on bets a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week will not reveal any major initiatives. LIBYA CONFLICT Libya's new masters have offered a million-dollar bounty for the fugitive Muammar Gaddafi, after he urged his men to fight on in battles across parts of the capital. TAKE A LOOK-Libyan conflict WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied around $110 a barrel on Thursday, supported by reduced U.S. crude stocks and positive manufacturing data, countered by economic growth uncertainties. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS Yields on South African bonds rallied in afternoon trade on Wednesday, moving 20 basis points in an illiquid, jittery market that remains vulnerable to global developments, but prices ended virtually unchanged as the market stabilised at the close. NIGERIA ECONOMY, MARKETS * Nigeria needs to diversify away from a reliance on oil, reduce public spending, boost job creation and finish failing infrastructure projects, the country's top new economic overseer said on Wednesday. * The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday following the central bank's decision to sell the greenback directly to bureaux de change in a move to curb speculative bids. * Nigeria plans to sell 79 billion naira ($506 million)in 91-day and 182-day treasury bills on Wednesday at its regular bi-monthly auction, the central bank said. KENYA MARKETS, H1 RESULTS * Average weighted interbank rate hit 24.2 pct on Wednesday. * Kenya raised a little over a third of the 10 billion shillings ($108 million) it had sought in sales of five- and 30-year bonds on Wednesday, and yields on both securities jumped, albeit by less than the market had expected. * The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of dollar inflows from the tea sector, while banks led the stock exchange's main share index down to near a 20-month low. * Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 14.6 percent fall in first-half profit, as operating costs rose and a jump in interest rates devalued its bond portfolio, it said on Wednesday. * Kenya's Bamburi Cement posted a 22 percent jump in pretax profit to 4.3 billion shillings ($46.39 million) in the first half of 2011 compared to the same period last year, thanks to exchange gains on deposits, the firm said on Wednesday. KENYA RESHUFFLE Kenya's prime minister axed rebel party members from his cabinet on Wednesday, dismissing suspended higher education minister William Ruto, who has been named by the International Criminal Court as a suspect in post-election violence. GHANA MARKETS, CHINA * Profit-taking in financial stocks pull the broader GSE Composite Index down 13.69 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,163.46 points for the second straight session loss on Wednesday. * The Ghana cedi held firm against the greenback on Wednesday due to low corporate demand for dollars, traders said. * Ghana will repay its $3 billion loan from the China Development Bank at an interest rate of six-month Libor plus 2.95 percent, according to a Ghanaian parliamentary report on the loan seen by Reuters on Wednesday. TANZANIA BONDS Tanzania sold no seven-year Treasury bonds at an auction on Wednesday as the central bank rejected all bids. UGANDA MTN, MARKETS * MTN Uganda, a unit of Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN , will be hit by surging inflation and increased competition in the sector, hurting the unit's 2011 growth targets, the company's group chief executive said on Wednesday. * Yield on 91-day Ugandan Treasury bills climbs to 16.021 percent. ZAMBIA POWER Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC), the main supplier of power to mines, expects the cost of electricity to nearly double by 2015 as new generation plants come on line, its managing director for corporate development said on Wednesday. MAURITIUS BONDS The Bank of Mauritius sold 1.023 billion rupees ($36,831 million) worth of 2-, 3- and 4-year Treasury notes at auction on Wednesday. The weighted average yields for all maturities rose from the previous auction in July. MOZAMBIQUE RATING Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and Long-term local currency IDR at 'B+'. For the latest precious metals report click on

For the latest base metals report click on

For the latest crude oil report click on