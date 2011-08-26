The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Aug 26.

- - - - - EVENTS * Mauritius offers 600 million rupees of Treasury bills at auction * EABL full-year results * African Union's Peace and Security Council heads of state meet in Addis Ababa to discuss Libya. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares edged up marginally on Friday as investors waited for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later in the day, while nervousness about the U.S. economic outlook sent the dollar higher. LIBYA CONFLICT Fugitive strongman Muammar Gaddafi taunted his Libyan enemies and their Western backers from his hiding place as NATO targeted his hometown and rebels announced a move to govern the country from Tripoli. TAKE A LOOK-Libyan conflict WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude was steady on Friday, while U.S. futures edged down as investors worried the Federal Reserve chief may not offer measures strong enough to help the U.S. economy, the world's top oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigeria's currency is expected to strengthen against the dollar next week as energy companies begin their month-end dollar sales, while Ghana's cedi is likely to remain stable due to lower corporate demand for the greenback. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday partly boosted by strong exporters' selling of the greenback. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Average weighted interbank rate rose for 14th session in a row on Thursday to hit 26.3662 percent with a high of 28.0 percent. * The Kenyan shilling fell against the dollar on Thursday after calls from the Finance Minister for a return to "monetary stability" suggested lending rates might fall, while a further selloff of Kenyan assets kept equity markets near 20-month lows. * The weighted average rate for accepted bids on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.708 percent at auction this week from 9.258 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said on Thursday. * Kenya's finance minister challenged the central bank on Thursday to restore monetary stability after interbank interest rates in east Africa's biggest economy surged past 20 percent this week. * A record number tourists visited Kenya in the first six months of 2011, continuing a solid recovery after the country was hit by post-election violence in 2008 and the lingering effects of the global financial crisis. * Kenya's Centum Investment will raise funds to finance real estate projects by selling out of two companies for some $21.7 million and by raising debt on international markets, its chief executive said in an interview. ZAMBIA BILLS The weighted average yield on Zambia's 3-month Treasury bills fell to 7.1 percent from 7.4 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE BILLS The yield on Mozambique 3-month Treasury bills slipped to 14.67 percent from 15.77 percent a week ago, the central bank said on Wednesday. BURUNDI ECONOMY Burundi's tax revenue rose 29 percent year-on-year to 31.6 billion francs ($25 mln) in July, thanks to an improving economy and efforts to fight tax evasion, its revenue board said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on

