NAIROBI, Aug 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.

- - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Monday morning, after the recent sell-off while the dollar struggled after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for further action to stimulate the economy and fight high unemployment. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $111 on Monday as oil refiners and terminals along the U.S. east coast weathered the worst of a tropical storm, easing fears of fuel supply disruptions in the world's top oil consumer. GLOBAL ECONOMY The new head of the IMF on Saturday called on global policymakers to pursue urgent action, including forcing European banks to bulk up their capital, to prevent a descent into a renewed world recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand advanced to a one-week high against the dollar, breaking through resistance at 7.15, supported by a rise in U.S. stocks. NIGERIA SECURITY A bomb that tore through U.N. headquarters in Nigeria's capital has heightened concerns about the risk posed by radical Islamists in Africa's most populous nation. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria sold 79.65 billion Nigerian naira in 91-day and 182-day treasury bills this week, the central bank said. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Average weighted interbank rate rose for 15th session in a row on Friday to hit 28.4440 percent with a high of 30.50 percent. * The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar, while the main share index broke a four-day losing streak. * official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.973 million last week from $3.967 billion in the previous week. * Kenya's central bank moved on Friday to stop interbank rates soaring and its finance ministry said an elaborate counterplan would be unveiled this week to stave off threats to the economy, the financial system and government's own funding programme. * East African Breweries , the region's most valuable company, posted a 3 percent fall in annual pretax profit, with a rebound in Uganda beer sales offset by the costs of integrating an acquisition in Tanzania. AFRICAN UNION ON LIBYA The African Union called for the formation of an inclusive transitional government in Libya, saying it could not recognise the rebels as sole legitimate representatives of the nation while fighting continued. GHANA CHINESE LOAN Ghana's parliament approved a $3 billion Chinese loan and the country's finance minister said the west African nation was in talks with China's Exim bank for loans worth another $6 billion, which are part of a broader Chinese package. MAURITIUS T-BILLS The weighted yield on the Mauritian benchmark 91-day Treasury bill fell to 4.32 percent from 4.34 percent at its previous auction, the central bank said.

