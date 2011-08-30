NAIROBI, Aug 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
EVENTS:
BOTSWANA - Expecting results of the southern
African state's latest Treasury bills auction.
INFLATION DATA - Expecting August figures for
Kenya and Uganda. Prices have been rising in both
nations this year.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as strong U.S.
consumer spending data helped soothe some fears
that the economy was falling back into a
recession, encouraging investors to switch out of
safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and gold.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose for a sixth straight session on
Tuesday, buoyed by a landmark bank merger deal in
Greece and strong data from the United States that
allayed fears the world's top oil consumer was
sliding back into recession.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA FIXED INCOME
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks went into orbit, tracking
stronger global equity and commodity prices, and
rising over 3 percent, the highest intra-day rise
in nearly three weeks.
NIGERIA MARKETS
The Nigerian naira weakened against the
U.S dollar on the interbank market as demand for
the greenback outweighed supply at central bank's
bi-weekly auction, leaving a gap of about $137
million in unmet demand.
NIGERIA BANKS
Nigeria's Access Bank said it will
seek shareholders approval to acquire a 75 percent
stake in rescued rival Intercontinental Bank
and use 53 billion Nigerian naira
($342.6 million) it had raised in 2007 to fund the
transaction.
NIGERIA SECURITY
An Islamist sect claimed responsibility for a bomb
attack on the U.N. headquarters in Nigeria that
killed 23 people, demanding the release of
prisoners and an end to a security crackdown to
prevent further bombings.
KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY
* Kenyan inflation is expected to rise
for the tenth month running to 16.5 percent
year-on-year in August from 15.53 in July, a
median of 9 economists polled by Reuters showed.
* The Kenyan shilling fell
1.90 percent against the dollar.
* The Kenyan central bank's latest change of rules
on borrowing through its overnight discount window
is expected to cause a sharp fall in the interbank
lending rate.
* Kenya's TransCentury swung into profit
in the first half of 2011 on the back of strong
revenue growth, driven by healthy sales in its
power infrastructure division.
TANZANIA FUEL PRICES
Tanzania cut the pump prices of petrol, diesel and
kerosene on Monday, but a sharp depreciation in
the east African nation's shilling currency curbed
the reductions.
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Uganda shilling flirted with its lowest
level against the dollar but interbank dollar
sales saved it from setting a new record.
GHANA STOCKS
Ghana's bourse extended losses for the fifth
straight session on continuing profit-taking by
retail investors.
GHANA POWER
Ghana's regulator increased unit prices for power
and water by 7 and 6.7 percent respectively to
enable providers to offset increasing cost of oil
and capital investments.
ZIMBABWE RISK
Cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco's
Zimbabwe unit warned that an
uncertain policy environment threatens future
investment, despite signs of economic recovery in
the southern African country.
IVORIAN BONDS
Ivory Coast plans to issue a five-year, 100
billion CFA franc ($219 mln) bond at 6.5 percent,
one of the banks involved in the auction said.
