NAIROBI, Aug 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: BOTSWANA - Expecting results of the southern African state's latest Treasury bills auction. INFLATION DATA - Expecting August figures for Kenya and Uganda. Prices have been rising in both nations this year. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. consumer spending data helped soothe some fears that the economy was falling back into a recession, encouraging investors to switch out of safe-haven assets like the Swiss franc and gold. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by a landmark bank merger deal in Greece and strong data from the United States that allayed fears the world's top oil consumer was sliding back into recession. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks went into orbit, tracking stronger global equity and commodity prices, and rising over 3 percent, the highest intra-day rise in nearly three weeks. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on the interbank market as demand for the greenback outweighed supply at central bank's bi-weekly auction, leaving a gap of about $137 million in unmet demand. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's Access Bank said it will seek shareholders approval to acquire a 75 percent stake in rescued rival Intercontinental Bank and use 53 billion Nigerian naira ($342.6 million) it had raised in 2007 to fund the transaction. NIGERIA SECURITY An Islamist sect claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on the U.N. headquarters in Nigeria that killed 23 people, demanding the release of prisoners and an end to a security crackdown to prevent further bombings. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * Kenyan inflation is expected to rise for the tenth month running to 16.5 percent year-on-year in August from 15.53 in July, a median of 9 economists polled by Reuters showed. * The Kenyan shilling fell 1.90 percent against the dollar. * The Kenyan central bank's latest change of rules on borrowing through its overnight discount window is expected to cause a sharp fall in the interbank lending rate. * Kenya's TransCentury swung into profit in the first half of 2011 on the back of strong revenue growth, driven by healthy sales in its power infrastructure division. TANZANIA FUEL PRICES Tanzania cut the pump prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene on Monday, but a sharp depreciation in the east African nation's shilling currency curbed the reductions. UGANDA CURRENCY The Uganda shilling flirted with its lowest level against the dollar but interbank dollar sales saved it from setting a new record. GHANA STOCKS Ghana's bourse extended losses for the fifth straight session on continuing profit-taking by retail investors. GHANA POWER Ghana's regulator increased unit prices for power and water by 7 and 6.7 percent respectively to enable providers to offset increasing cost of oil and capital investments. ZIMBABWE RISK Cigarette manufacturer British American Tobacco's Zimbabwe unit warned that an uncertain policy environment threatens future investment, despite signs of economic recovery in the southern African country. IVORIAN BONDS Ivory Coast plans to issue a five-year, 100 billion CFA franc ($219 mln) bond at 6.5 percent, one of the banks involved in the auction said.

