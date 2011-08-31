NAIROBI, Aug 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.

- - - - - EVENTS: GHANA - Bank of Ghana expected to announce its rate decision. The bank cut its rate by 50 basis points to 12.50 percent in July. KENYA - Bank holiday. Markets closed. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, poised to end a volatile month on a mildly stronger note, while the dollar struggled on heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would do more to stimulate the economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude hovered at $114 a barrel on Wednesday, after posting six days of gains, on expectations the United States will act again to try and boost growth in the world's biggest economy and increase demand for oil. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds gained and the rand weakened after data showing the pace of the economy slowed much more than expected in the second quarter. NIGERIA OIL OPEC's oil output is expected to rise in August to its highest in almost three years due to an increase in Nigerian exports and smaller rises from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers, a Reuters survey found. NIGERIA SECURITY President Goodluck Jonathan sought to reassure Nigerians that he was stepping up security to prevent more bomb attacks like the one which devastated U.N. offices in Abuja last week, but many people were sceptical that any measures would succeed. KENYA MARKETS, ECONOMY * The Central Bank of Kenya's discount window rate tumbled to 19.83 percent from 31.4 percent. * Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the 10th month in a row in August to a higher-than-expected 16.67 percent from 15.53 percent. * Kenya will offer 20 billion shillings ($213 million) of 12-year infrastructure bonds in September. * Kenya's central bank has managed to cool sky-high money market interest rates with its latest policy adjustment. TANZANIA COFFEE Tanzania's 2011/12 coffee auction season started on a high last week, with tight supplies of beans pushing up demand and prices. GHANA MARKETS Banking and energy stocks rose to help the GSE Composite Index snap a five-session losing streak with a marginal gain of 2.08 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,145.12 points. ZIMBABWE LIBYA Zimbabwe expelled the Libyan ambassador and his staff for switching allegiance to Libya's ruling interim council. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius' trade deficit widened by 6.1 percent in the first half of 2011 on the back of an increased imports bill. KENYA ICC The International Criminal Court on Tuesday dismissed the Kenyan government's bid to stop a probe into post-election violence, saying Kenya had failed to show it was conducting its own investigation of six suspects.

